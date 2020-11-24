Homestead junior commits to Purdue

Homestead junior guard Fletcher Loyer, who has yet to suit up for the Spartans after moving to Fort Wayne from Clarkston, Michigan, this year, committed to play college basketball for Purdue on Monday night.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Loyer is the No. 6 recruit in Indiana in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247sports.com, and 133rd in the country.

He is Purdue’s first commitment in the 2022 recruiting class and he follows Blackhawk Christian center Caleb Furst as Fort Wayne high school players to choose Matt Painter’s Boilermakers in upcoming classes.

“Landed in Florida (for Purdue’s season-opening Space Coast Challenge) and received some great news,” Painter tweeted, referring to the commitment. “Always a great day to be a Boilermaker!”

Loyer picked the Boilermakers over offers from Notre Dame, Michigan and Missouri, among others. He did not yet have an offer from Michigan State, where his older brother, Foster Loyer, plays. Foster was the Michigan Mr. Basketball in 2018 and is now a junior with the Spartans.

The younger Loyer is three inches taller than his brother. As a sophomore in Clarkston, he averaged 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, while shooting 48% from beyond the arc. His team went 21-1 before the state tournament was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They made it clear that they truly wanted me,” Loyer told 247Sports of why he chose the Boilermakers. “They treated me very well, and made me a priority from Day 1.”

BASKETBALL

Pope meets with 5 NBA players

Five NBA players were part of a delegation that met with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss social justice. Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver were joined by NBA players’ union exeutive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives – Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. The union said the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing social and economic injustice and inequality occurring in their communities.” The audience came days before a book comes out in which Pope Francis supports demands for racial justice, specifically the actions taken following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May. A police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee against his neck for minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

NBA news

Detroit traded center Tony Bradley to Philadelphia for guard Zhaire Smith. The Pistons acquired Bradley in a recent trade with Utah. Bradley appeared in a career-high 58 games last season, averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. Smith was a first-round draft pick in 2018 by Phoenix and was dealt to Philadelphia. He played in 13 games over the past two seasons for the 76ers, averaging 3.7 points. ...

Cleveland acquired center JaVale McGee and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell. Also, the Cavaliers a worked out an agreement with free agent guard Matthew Dellavedova, one of the team’s most popular players. The 7-foot McGee averaged 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last season while helping the Lakers to a championship. During his career, he has averaged 7.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.

FOOTBALL

Virus forces SEC to shift games

The Southeastern Conference has shuffled its schedule, including pushing back the Arkansas-Missouri and Tennessee-Vanderbilt games which had been set for Saturday. The league announced Monday that it has postponed the Arkansas-Missouri game because of combination of positive tests, contact tracing and the resulting quarantining within the Arkansas program. Vanderbilt and Missouri will now meet Saturday to make up a game that was postponed Oct. 17. The SEC is still trying to get in 10 games for all 14 teams, and last week reserved the right to revise the schedule up until 8 p.m. Mondays.

HOCKEY

Blackhawks hire female coach

The Chicago Blackhawks hired Kendall Coyne Schofield as a player development coach, making her the first woman to hold that position in the organization’s 94-year history. Coyne Schofield, 28, a former U.S. national team player, will work with the coaching staff of Chicago’s top minor league affiliate in Rockford, Illinois, and serve as youth hockey growth specialist. Chicago also added former NHL forward Erik Condra as player development coach, hired Juan Gonzalez from USA Hockey to be a minor league strength and conditioning coach, and promoted Meghan Hunter to director of hockey administration and amateur scout. Condra will join Coyne Schofield working with the Rockford IceHogs.

Bruins re-sign forward DeBrusk

Boston signed forward Jake DeBrusk, a restricted free agent, to a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $3.675 million. The 2015 first-round draft choice had 19 goals and 16 assists last season. Since joining the Bruins in 2017, DeBrusk, 24, is fourth on the team with 62 goals and sixth with 120 points.