Positive test sidelines Purdue's Karlaftis

Purdue sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis has tested positive for COVID-19, the Boilermakers announced Tuesday.

Karlaftis has already missed one game this season, sitting out Purdue's 27-20 loss to Northwestern because of an ankle injury. Coach Jeff Brohm said the former five-star recruit was less than 100% against Minnesota on Friday.

The Big Ten's virus testing protocols require that a player who tests positive must be in isolation at least three weeks before returning to team activities. Based on these protocols, Karlaftis will not be eligible to return to practice until Dec. 15 and cannot play until Purdue's game Dec. 19 against a Big Ten East opponent.

Baseball

Braves, Morton agree to deal

The Atlanta Braves signed two-time All-Star Charlie Morton to a $15 million, one-year deal. Morton was 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA in nine starts with Tampa Bay in 2020. He was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four postseason starts.

Basketball

Heat looking to extend Adebayo

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat are working on a contract extension, the team said Tuesday. Once the deal is finalized it will likely guarantee Adebayo at least $168 million over the next six seasons.

Adams agrees to Pelicans' deal

Center Steven Adams has agreed to a two-year extension with the Pelicans following his trade as part of a four-team deal. Adams' extension is for $35 million, said a person familiar with the deal

NBA free agency

Restricted free agent Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, said a person familiar with the situation. ... The Los Angeles Lakers have signed veteran Spanish center Marc Gasol. ... Milwaukee also re-signed guard Pat Connaughton on Tuesday to a three-year deal worth nearly $16 million. ... Free agent guard Brad Wanamaker has signed with the Golden State Warriors.

Football

Gophers cancel Wisconsin game

Minnesota is calling off its scheduled game Saturday at Wisconsin due to positive COVID-19 cases within its program, a move that likely knocks the 18th-ranked Badgers out of consideration for the Big Ten championship game.

Receiver joins Irish's 2021 class

Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2021 recruiting class when three-star Merrillville wide receiver JoJo Johnson chose the Irish over offers from Cincinnati, Iowa and Purdue, among others.

High Schools

Schedule changes

Blackhawk Christian's opponent in the Brownsburg Shootout on Dec. 5 has been changed. La Lumiere is no longer participating, so the Braves will play Hamilton (Ohio) at 6:30 p.m. ... The first three Heritage boys basketball games have been postponed. The season opener against Garrett, scheduled for today, will now be Dec. 5. Saturday's game against Whitko and next Friday's game at Leo have also been called off, and the schools are planning to reschedule. ... Bellmont indicated Tuesday that its wrestlers will not be participating in the Maconaquah Girls Open on Dec. 5.

College signings

Many Homestead seniors recently signed to play collegiate sports or plan to in the near future. Homestead tennis players Olivia Creech and Jenna Lewis will sign to play at Spring Arbor and Grace, respectively, on Dec. 2. Megan Helmkamp has signed with Earlham basketball. ... Bishop Dwenger infielder and right-handed pitcher Callan Stauffer announced Tuesday that he has committed to Saint Francis.

Hockey

Komets holiday game to re-air

WOWO 1190 AM and 107.5 FM will re-broadcast last season's Thanksgiving Komets game versus Wheeling at 6 p.m. Thursday. The broadcast will help promote WOWO Penny Pitch and feature classic calls from the late legendary broadcaster Bob Chase.