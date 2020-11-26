NBA All-Star events in Indy moved to '24

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis will host the NBA All-Star weekend in 2024, the league said Wednesday, formally rescheduling the plans for that city to be the site of the league's midseason showcase this season.

Cleveland will play host in 2022 and Salt Lake City will do so in 2023, both of those sites and years previously announced. The next open spot on the league's All-Star calendar was 2024, which now belongs to Indianapolis.

The league said “public health conditions prevented the Pacers, the NBA All-Star Host Committee and the NBA from appropriately planning and executing fan-focused All-Star activities in Indianapolis that were envisioned for this February.”

The new dates for Indianapolis' All-Star weekend are Feb. 16 to 18, 2024.

“While we are disappointed that the NBA All-Star Game will not take place in Indianapolis in 2021, we are looking forward to the Pacers and the city hosting the game and surrounding events in 2024,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

The news had been expected for months. The league released hotel blocks for what would have been the 2021 All-Star weekend back in August and is in the process of completing a schedule for this season.

The league said it is planning to revise this season's All-Star agenda, with those plans still to be announced.

Basketball

Mountaineers added to tourney

Fifteenth-ranked West Virginia will replace No. 12 Tennessee in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 2 against top-ranked Gonzaga. West Virginia announced the scheduling addition, saying it will play the Bulldogs in the opening game of the men's basketball doubleheader in Indianapolis. No. 2 Baylor will face No. 8 Illinois in the second game. The Mountaineers had been scheduled to play host to Youngstown State in their home opener Dec. 2. That game was postponed after the Penguins paused all team activities due to the coronavirus. West Virginia said the schools hoped to find a mutually agreeable date later in December.

Football

Saban tests positive for virus

No. 1 Alabama's iconic coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 just before the game with No. 22 Auburn. Since he was experiencing mild symptoms, it appears there won't be a false positive reprieve for Saban like there was last month before another huge game against Georgia. Team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head trainer Jeff Allen said in a joint statement that the positive test came Wednesday. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, a former head coach at USC and Washington, will oversee preparations within the football building and lead the team on game day.

High schools

Area signings, commitments

Homestead seniors Taylor and Paige Archbold will sign to play college soccer on Dec. 1. Taylor will sign with Indiana Wesleyan and Paige will join Kentucky. Paige was named to the District 2 all-district and second-team all-state lists this season. She scored three goals and had two assists and was part of a defense that allowed fewer than 0.7 goal per game. Taylor was named to the all-district second team. She was tied for the team lead with 12 goals and made four assists this season. ...

Wawasee infielder and right-handed pitcher Kameron Salazar has committed to Marian baseball. He hit .367 with 29 hits, 14 RBIs and 11 doubles as a sophomore in 2019, the most recent high school season. ...

Taylor track and field announced that Garrett senior Valencia Placencia has committed to the program. Placencia finished third in the 800-meter run at the most recent Angola Sectional in 2019.

Tennis

Aussie Open to be delayed

The sports minister for Victoria state says the 2021 Australian Open will “most likely” be delayed by a week or two. Martin Pakula also said negotiations between various levels of governments and tennis officials were close to a conclusion and that the first Grand Slam of the year was expected to go ahead.