Mastodons' game at Kent State postponed

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball game, which had been scheduled for today against Kent State in Kent, Ohio, was postponed because of concerns over the coronavirus.

“The two sides are working toward a makeup date for the game to be played,” a news release from PFW said. “The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff is our highest priority.”

It's unknown if the concerns were with one team or both, though Kent State's opener Saturday, which was to have been against Alcorn State, was similarly postponed.

PFW (1-0) defeated Southeastern Louisiana 67-63 in overtime Wednesday at the Gates Center. The Mastodons are scheduled to play host to Alcorn State at 7 p.m. Thursday.

AUTO RACING

F1 driver survives car explosion

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won a crash-marred Bahrain Grand Prix where Romain Grosjean somehow escaped with only minor burns after his car exploded into a fireball. The 34-year-old French driver slid off the track Sunday at high speed on the first lap and his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier. Grosjean clambered out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed. He was conscious and stable and then taken by helicopter to a military hospital. Hamilton, who secured his title at the Turkish GP on Nov. 15, was subdued and did not celebrate his win after climbing out of his car.

BOXING

Tyson exhibition ends in draw

Mike Tyson stepped through the ropes in his signature black trunks and heard the opening bell in a boxing ring for the first time in 15 years. The former heavyweight champion of the world traded lively punches with Roy Jones Jr. for eight entertaining rounds that ended with two middle-aged legends wearily hugging each other in mutual admiration. Their fight was only an exhibition, and it ended in a draw Saturday. But for Tyson, the experience evoked the joy and excitement he felt so long ago at the start of his boxing career – and it was likely the start of a new chapter in his epic life. “I'm happy I'm not knocked out,” Tyson said. “I'll look better in the next one.”

FOOTBALL

Alabama remains unanimous No. 1

Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press college football poll as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row. The Crimson Tide got 62 first-place votes for the second consecutive week and is followed by No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson. Southeastern Conference teams Texas A&M and Florida are fifth and sixth, respectively. Cincinnati is seventh and BYU is eighth. Miami inched up to No. 9 and Indiana returned to the top 10.

GOLF

Dunhill event has comeback winner

Christiaan Bezuidenhout came from three shots behind overnight to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane, South Africa, as Adrian Meronk faltered in his quest to become the first Polish player to win a European Tour event. Bezuidenhout finished with a 69 to win at 14 under par overall, four shots clear of overnight leader Meronk (76) and another three players tied for second at Leopard Creek Country Club.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Blackhawk boys rank No. 7 in poll

Blackhawk Christian was ranked seventh in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys poll released Sunday. Homestead was eighth. Neither team has played yet. Lawrence North was ranked first. In the girls' poll, Homestead was ranked ninth, South Side 19th and Carroll 20th. Penn was ranked first.

North Side QB chooses college

North Side senior quarterback Duce Taylor, a first-team All-SAC pick, announced he has committed to Morgan State, a historically black college located in Baltimore that competes in the FCS Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Taylor completed 64.5% of his passes in his senior season, throwing for 3033 yards (275.7 per game) and 33 touchdowns and allowing just six interceptions.

Correction

Lifter's gym in Kendallville

A Sunday story on Page 8B about powerlifter Shawn Shepherd misidentified where he works out, which is actually Eastlake Fitness Club in Kendallville.