Buckeyes stay No. 4 despite cancellation

Ohio State held on to the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night after having its previous game canceled, landing behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson for a second straight week.

The top seven teams were unchanged from last week's rankings after the playoff contenders either won comfortably or didn't play because of COVID-19 issues.

Texas A&M was in fifth and Florida sixth.

Ohio State had to cancel its game at Illinois last week because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the program.

The College Football Playoff has set no minimum number of games played to be eligible for the playoff.

Auto racing

Hamilton positive

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix. Hamilton woke up Monday with mild symptoms and was then informed that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive, his Mercedes team said.

Baseball

La Russa agrees to change plea

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is scheduled to change his plea on Dec. 21 to misdemeanor charges stemming from his drunken driving arrest nine months ago on a freeway in Phoenix.

Rodriguez signs with Red Sox

Boston and left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal worth $8.3 million.

Lasorda remains in hospital

Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been moved out of intensive care, although he remains hospitalized in Southern California. Lasorda has been hospitalized since Nov. 8, although the team didn't make it public until a week later.

MLBPA to give to minor leaguers

Major league baseball players are giving $500,000 to support minor leaguers whose season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BASKETBALL

Warsaw's Ault on Silver team

Warsaw graduate and former Mr. Basketball Kevin Ault is among 18 men who have been named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame's 2021 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago. The team includes 13 members named to the 1996 Indiana All-Star squad.

Purdue women's game canceled

The Purdue women's basketball game that was set for Thursday against Miami (Ohio) has officially been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the RedHawks' program. The contest will not be made up. The Boilermakers will return to Mackey Arena at 2 p.m. Sunday to face Valparaiso.

Mastodons add Adrian to slate

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball program has added a home game against Adrian at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Gates Sports Center. The Mastodons are 1-0 on the season.

Celtics' Walker out till January

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker will be sidelined until at least the first week of January after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee.

HOCKEY

Football, baseball stars now owners

The ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen announced that former University of Florida standout Tim Tebow, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack and former Jaguars star Reggie Hayward joined its ownership group. MLB all-star Daniel Murphy is also part of the ownership group headed by Andy Kaufmann.

Soccer

US Federation, women settle

U.S. women's national team players and the U.S. Soccer Federation have settled their long-running lawsuit about inequitable working conditions with the men's team while leaving their dispute about unequal pay for additional litigation.