Legends coach exits for Saint Francis job

North Side football coach Mike Brevard is resigning after four years with the Legends, who went 11-30 during his tenure.

Brevard said Wednesday he is taking a new job with Saint Francis, where he will be a multicultural enrollment counselor and a linebackers coach for the football team.

The Legends went winless in Brevard's first season and then won two games in his second, but have gone 9-12 in his final two seasons. North Side won its first sectional game under Brevard this season, beating Northrop 42-21.

“When I was chosen in 2017, I was filled with excitement and anxiety. It truly means a lot to me that you allowed me to step into this role as a young coach and I have gained so much through this experience,” Brevard wrote in a statement announcing his move.

“Over the last four years, I have learned a lot. I am grateful for the coaching community and those who reached out, or who answered my phone calls when I had questions. The ways that you have shared your experience and wisdom with me will be something that I hold onto for my entire career.”

Baseball

Cubs let pair go, offer deals to 5

The Chicago Cubs elected not to tender Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. contracts but claimed reliever Robert Stock off waivers from Boston and tendered contracts to Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Willson Contreras, Victor Caratini and Ian Happ.

More MLB moves

The Chicago White Sox declined to offer 2021 contracts to Nomar Mazara and Carlos Rodón, sending the pair into free agency. The team also reached a one-year deal with Jace Fry. ...

Mike Minor and Kansas City finalized an $18 million, two-year deal. The team also agreed to one-year deals with Jorge Soler, Franchy Cordero, Hunter Dozier, Jesse Hahn and Jakob Junis while cutting Maikel Franco. ...

Houston offered contracts to Carlos Correa, Aledmys Díaz, Lance McCullers Jr. and also reached a one-year deal with Austin Pruitt. ...

The Los Angeles Angels acquired José Iglesias from Baltimore in a trade for minor leaguers Garrett Stallings and Jean Pinto. ...

Tampa Bay offered contracts to all seven of their arbitration-eligible players, including Tyler Glasnow. The others were Ryan Yarbrough, José Alvarado, Yonny Chirinos, Ji-Man Choi, Joey Wendle and Manuel Margot.

Slugging first baseman Matt Olson and the Oakland Athletics reached agreement on a $5 million guaranteed contract for the 2021 season, avoiding salary arbitration.

Basketball

James signs 2-year extension

LeBron James has agreed to a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Los Angeles Times reported it is a two-year, $85 million deal through 2022-23.

48 NBA players test positive

The NBA said that 48 players have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing resumed last week.

Football

Trubisky to start

Coach Matt Nagy said Mitchell Trubisky will make his second straight start when the Bears host Detroit on Sunday.

12th NFL player admits to scheme

Former Washington and San Francisco cornerback Carlos Rogers was the 12th former NFL player to admit to participating in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the league's health care benefit program. He pleaded guilty in federal court.

High schools

Schedule changes

Adams Central's girls basketball game at Woodlan on Saturday has been called off. The Woodlan boys basketball team will now host Southern Wells on Friday. It will be the season opener for the Warriors. The South Side girls basketball team will host Wayne at 3 p.m. Dec. 22, a make-up from Nov. 20. The Angola girls basketball game against Woodlan, originally set for Dec. 21, has been moved to Jan. 2. Angola wrestling announced it will hold a dual with Leo on Jan. 2.

5 from area on MaxPreps team

Five area football players have been named to the MaxPreps All-State High School Football Team. Carroll senior wide receiver Mason Englert and Snider junior Demon Moore were named to the first-team offense. South Adams senior quarterback James Arnold, Bishop Luers junior wide receiver Brody Glenn and Bishop Dwenger senior offensive lineman Vincent Fiacable were all named to the second-team offense.