Arsenal fans allowed in stadium for match

LONDON – Sitting apart but united in melody, Arsenal supporters restored a semblance of normality to an English stadium. Even the customary chanting against its north London rival – “Stand up if you hate Tottenham” – was back.

The fans had waited 271 days to return to the Emirates Stadium, and to see Alexandre Lacazette run over to celebrate in front of them. Lacazette scored first in a 4-1 win against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday night.

“It was amazing,” Lacazette said. “It really helped us during the game. Even in bad moments they pushed us.”

The lucky 2,000 fans inside Emirates Stadium were the first spectators allowed into a top-level competitive game in England since March 11 – the day the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the WHO. Sports then shut down and stadiums were closed to spectators once competitions eventually resumed.

Britain is the first of the major nations to allow supporters back into football games during COVID-19's second wave.

Basketball

WNBA's Wings hire new coach

Vickie Johnson has agreed in principle to be the next coach of the WNBA's Dallas Wings, a person familiar with the situation said. Johnson has been an assistant for the Las Vegas Aces after serving as the team's head coach for the franchise's final season in San Antonio in 2017. Johnson would be the league's only current Black female head coach.

Golf

Knox leads in Mexico tourney

In Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, Russell Knox shot a 6-under 65 at breezy and wet El Camaleon Golf Club to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour's Mayakoba Golf Classic. The 35-year-old Scot birdied five of the last six holes on his opening nine, then played the final nine in 1 under with a bogey on the par-4 second and birdies on the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth. Chile's Joaquin Niemann was a stroke back with Argentina's Emiliano Grillo and American Tom Hoge. Niemann is donating his entire prize money and $5,000 for every birdie and $10,000 for an eagle to help pay for a drug for his 2-month-old relative in Chile.

LPGA results

In The Colony, Texas, Charley Hull fought through cold and windy conditions to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's Volunteers of America Classic. The 24-year-old Englishwoman shot a 3-under 69, making six birdies and three bogeys at Old American Golf Club with the afternoon temperature only climbing into the high 40s. Jessica Korda, Jennifer Kupcho and Pornanong Phatlum were a stroke back in the final event before the U.S. Women's Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston.

High Schools

Ex-Spartans track coach dies at 73

Longtime Spartans teacher and track coach Dick Shenfeld has died, Homestead Assistant Principal Stephen Clark announced Thursday. He was 73. Shenfeld was inducted to the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame in 2008, the same year he retired from coaching. According to his Hall of Fame biography, he coached six individual state champions, two national champions and two national record holders. Ninety of his athletes qualified for the state meet and 43 of those earned all-state honors. His teams won 10 sectional titles and a regional title and three finished in the top 10 at the state meet.

Hockey

Ex-Trine player cut by Orlando

Former Trine hockey player Isaiah Crawford was released Thursday by the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears. Crawford, a forward who had a stint in the Komets' 2019 training camp as a rookie, played 37 games last season in the semipro Federal Prospects Hockey League, totaling six goals and 12 points in 37 games.

Miscellaneous

Le Batard, ESPN parting ways

ESPN announced Thursday that Dan Le Batard will be leaving the network next month. Le Batard hosts a late-morning show on ESPN Radio as well as the “Highly Questionable” afternoon program on ESPN. Le Batard will make his final appearance on both shows Jan. 4.