Snider linebacker commits to Purdue

Snider junior linebacker Domanick Moon committed to Purdue on Sunday evening, one day after visiting West Lafayette.

He is the second recruit from the class of 2022 to announce his commitment to the Boilermakers. He joins in-state quarterback Brady Allen of Gibson Southern.

Moon had 95 tackles this season as the Panthers went 5-5, and he was a first-team All-SAC selection. He chose Purdue over offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, Syracuse and Toledo.

Moon is ranked by 247Sports as the country's No. 29 inside linebacker and the No. 12 overall prospect in Indiana.

AUTO RACING

Mexican driver wins F1 race

Sergio Perez waited 190 races to finally stand on the podium as a Formula One winner and end a 50-year wait of its own for Mexico. Perez's win at a chaotic Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain was the first by a Mexican since Pedro Rodriguez won the Belgian GP in June 1970. He died one year later, at age 31, in a sports car race. The Racing Point driver finished 10.5 seconds ahead of Renault's Esteban Ocon and 11.9 clear of teammate Lance Stroll. Perez does not even have an F1 seat next year after being replaced by Sebastian Vettel.

FOOTBALL

Alabama remains No. 1 in AP Poll

Alabama was No. 1 for the fifth week in a row Sunday and extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football poll. The top seven teams were unchanged for a fifth consecutive poll. Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M to round out the top five. No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Cincinnati also held their spots. Indiana is No. 8.

GOLF

Hovland wins on birdie putt

Viktor Hovland says his nerves are a jangled mess when he gets into contention. It sure didn't look that way at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, where he captured a PGA Tour title with another big putt at the end in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. Hovland saved par with a splendid 40-yard save from a waste area on the 16th hole, and then he delivered the winner with a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole to beat Aaron Wise and win for the second time this year. Hovland closed with a 6-under 65. Hovland, starting his second season on the PGA Tour after a stellar college career at Oklahoma State, finished at 20-under 264 and moved to No. 15 in the world. Wise closed with a 63.

Texan Stanford wins LPGA event

Angela Stanford won her home LPGA Tour event in front of her parents, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, Texas. The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won her seventh LPGA Tour title and first since the major Evian Championship in 2018. She finished at 7-under 277 at Old American Golf Club. Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for second in the final tuneup before the U.S. Women's Open this week in Houston.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Homestead girls rank 11th in poll

Homestead is tied for 11th in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls poll. South Side is 19th and Carroll 20th. Topping the list is Penn. ... In the boys poll, Lawrence North is first, Blackhawk Christian tied for fourth, Homestead sixth and Carroll 19th.

Schedule changes

The Homestead girls basketball team's game against Notre Dame Academy (Ohio) on Saturday has been postponed. The West Noble girls basketball game against Hamilton, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 17, will be played at 6 p.m. today. There will be no JV game.

HOCKEY

Report: 3 ECHL clubs opt out

Jeff Marek of Sportsnet reported that the Kalamazoo Wings, Cincinnati Cyclones and Idaho Steelheads are going to opt out of the ECHL season. If true, the Komets and Toledo Walleye would remain the only undecided teams. Some, including the Indy Fuel, begin play this week. Eight – Atlanta, Norfolk, Newfoundland, Reading, Brampton, Maine, Adirondack and Worcester – have opted out formally. Although the Komets have been targeting a Jan. 15 start, they are among the teams hoping to push that to February.

SOCCER

Crew reaches MLS Cup final

Artur scored in the 59th minute and the Columbus Crew advanced to the MLS Cup title game with a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Sunday in the Eastern Conference final in Columbus, Ohio. The third-seeded Crew will face the winner of tonight's Western Conference final between the defending champion Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United. The Crew will host the title game, set for Saturday. Gustavo Bou had a chance for the Revolution in stoppage time, but Crew goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell made a save.