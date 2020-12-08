Fred Akers, ex-Texas, Purdue coach dies

AUSTIN, Texas – Fred Akers followed a coaching giant at Texas and came agonizingly close to glory himself with two undefeated seasons before national title hopes ended with losses in the Cotton Bowl.

He coached the Longhorns' first Heisman Trophy winner, Earl Campbell, and won like few others at Texas, amassing an 86-31-2 record in 10 seasons. But a bowl game rout in 1977 and a muffed punt six years later on the same field cost Akers and Texas a football national championship the Longhorns wouldn't win for another 32 years.

Akers died Monday at his home in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, from complications of dementia, surrounded by his family, his daughter Lesli told The Associated Press. He was 82.

Despite a 2-7 record in bowl games, Akers won two Southwest Conference championships and his 86 victories rank third in school history behind his mentor Darrell Royal (167) and Mack Brown (158). After his firing at Texas, Akers spent four seasons at Purdue. He left college coaching after four straight losing seasons with the Boilermakers.

His Boilermakers teams went 12-31 between 1987 and 1990.

AUTO RACING

Speedway historian retiring

Donald Davidson, the longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway historian, said he will retire at the end of December. Davidson arrived at the Brickyard as a fan in May 1964, and he soon became a familiar face and voice around the track. Davidson became what is believed to be the world's first and only full-time track historian in 1998.

BASEBALL

Reds trade closer Iglesias to Angels

The Los Angeles Angels acquired closer Raisel Iglesias from the Cincinnati Reds for right-hander Noé Ramirez and a player to be named or cash in the first trade of the week of baseball's winter meetings. Iglesias has been the Reds' closer for the past four seasons, racking up 100 saves in 114 opportunities over that stretch.

Japanese pitcher available

Japanese star pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano has been posted by the Yomiuri Giants and is available for bidding to major league teams. The bidding starts at 8 a.m. EST today and runs through 5 p.m. Jan. 7. A right-hander who turned 31 on Oct. 11, Sugano was 14-2 with a 1.97 ERA and three shutouts in 20 games last season, striking out 131 and walking 25 in 1371/3 innings while allowing 97 hits.

BASKETBALL

Still no Harden at Rockets camp

James Harden hasn't reported to Houston Rockets camp and coach Stephen Silas said he didn't know when the All-Star guard would arrive. The Rockets had their second workout of training camp on Monday. Harden reportedly wants to be traded.

Zags, Baylor stay 1-2 in AP Top 25

Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll after their anticipated weekend game in Indianapolis was called off about 90 minutes before tipoff because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs' program. Gonzaga received 54 of 61 first-place votes from a national media panel while the Bears had the other seven. Iowa remained third, Michigan State climbed four spots to No. 4 and Kansas jumped two spots to round out the top 5.

Stanford No. 1 in women's poll

Stanford is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll. The Cardinal ascended to the top spot after previous No. 1 South Carolina lost at home to then-No. 8 North Carolina State. Louisville moved up three spots to No. 2, and UConn, which has yet to play a game because the Huskies were on pause due to coronavirus concerns, stayed at No. 3. N.C. State and South Carolina round out the top 5. Indiana is No. 15.

WRESTLING

Trump honors Iowa great Gable

President Donald Trump presented the nation's highest civilian honor to Dan Gable, a renowned wrestler and coach from Iowa who won a gold medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics. “He's the greatest wrestler, probably ever,” Trump said. “He's made our country very proud and he's a true GOAT (Greatest of All Time).” Trump used an October campaign rally to announce the selection of Gable for the Presidential Medal of Freedom, bringing him on stage to the delight of the crowd as he sought to win over Iowa voters. The ceremony Monday at the White House fulfilled that commitment.