NHL eyeing Jan. 13 start to regular season

NHL players have balked at changing the collective bargaining agreement and the league is preparing to open the season Jan. 13 after starting training camp on New Year's Day, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The two sides are discussing scheduling, testing protocols and some of the other obstacles that need to be overcome to start the season after revenue concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic briefly stalled progress.

The league is planning to play between 50 and 60 games in the regular season before beginning the playoffs. While a one-time all-Canadian division is expected to solve the problem of cross-border travel, it's still not immediately clear how the 24 American teams will be aligned or how many of the 31 will be able to play in their own arenas.

Auto racing

Herta joining Andretti team

Colton Herta will race for the IndyCar championship in 2021 in a rebranded look from Andretti Autosport. Herta will drive the No. 26 Honda with sponsorship from Gainbridge. He will no longer be part of the Harding Steinbrenner Racing extension of the Andretti team. Although Herta was under the Andretti banner in 2020, his IndyCar entry his first two seasons was actually co-owned by Mike Harding and George Steinbrenner IV.

Baseball

Freeman, Abreu win Aaron Award

First basemen Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves and José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in each league as voted by MLB.com. Freeman, 31, was second in the NL in batting .341, OBP (.462), slugging percentage (.640) and OPS (1.102). The 33-year-old Abreu hit .317 with 15 doubles, 19 homers and 60 RBI during 60 games in the pandemic-shortened season. Abreu was voted AL MVP and Freeman won NL MVP.

White Sox moves

The Chicago White Sox reunited with outfielder Adam Eaton and finalized a trade with the Texas Rangers for workhorse starter Lance Lynn. Eaton agreed to a one-year deal that guarantees him $8 million and fills Chicago's hole in right field, a person familiar with the situation said. Eaton's salary for next season is $7 million.

Wisler signs with San Francisco

Matt Wisler, a former member of the TinCaps from Bryan, Ohio, agreed to a $1.15 million, one-year contract with San Francisco. He became a free agent last week when Minnesota failed to offer him a contract for next year.

Royals sign veteran Santana

Kansas City and veteran first baseman Carlos Santana agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract that plugs one of their biggest offensive holes while providing some clubhouse leadership for a rebuilding club.

Basketball

Warriors set Grace matchup

Indiana Tech women's basketball has rescheduled its earlier matchup against Grace for Thursday, the Warriors announced. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. at Grace's Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center. The Warriors will be trying to extend their program-record winning streak to 28 games.

Harden returns

James Harden is back in Houston after missing the start of Rockets training camp and was going through the NBA's COVID-19 testing protocols. Coach Stephen Silas said after Houston's practice that the disgruntled superstar had arrived in the city and was getting tested but didn't have much information beyond that.

Football

Award finalists

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is one of 24 semifinalists for the LOTT Impact Trophy, given to the best player in college football based on character and performance on the field. ...

Defensive coordinators Kane Wommack of Indiana and Clark Lea of Notre Dame are among the 56 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football.

High schools

Archer honored

South Side junior Olivia Smith became the first player honored this season as an IBCA Player of the Week, becoming the District 1 honoree this week after helping the Archers to wins over Snider and South Bend Washington. She scored 19 points and had six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 65-61 win over Snider on Friday. The next day, she scored 26 points, had three rebounds and two assists as South Side won 50-41.