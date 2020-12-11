Clippers ink George to 4-year extension

LOS ANGELES – Paul George wants to retire with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he took a step in that direction by signing a multiyear contract extension.

The six-time All-Star could have become a free agent after the upcoming season. Instead, the team locked down his services, ensuring that George will remain not far from where he grew up in Palmdale.

“This is a childhood dream being fulfilled. It's just priceless, regardless of what this deal was for,” he said on a video call. “Being in front of my family and my friends and leaving my mark on a place I grew up.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ESPN reported George's contract was extended for an additional four years at $190 million, in addition to the $35.4 million guaranteed him for the 2020-21 season. George's player option for the 2021-22 season will be replaced with the four-year extension, which includes a new player option for the 2024-25 season.

Football

Book gets weekly Manning Award

Notre Dame's Ian Book was named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week for his performance in the 45-21 Irish win over Syracuse. Book went 24 for 37 for 285 yards and three touchdowns passing, while also running for 53 yards and two touchdowns. He improved to 15-0 at Notre Dame Stadium as the starter and became the all-time leader in wins among Irish quarterbacks with his 30th victory.

Irish add recruit

Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2022 recruiting class when four-star Groton, Massachusetts, offensive tackle Ty Chan chose the Irish over offers from Michigan, Penn State and Boston College, among others. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Chan is the No. 182 player nationally, per 247sports.com, the No.1 player in Massachusetts and the 23rd-ranked offensive tackle. He is the fourth recruit in Notre Dame's 2022 class, which ranks seventh nationally.

Boilers, Tar Heels agree to series

Purdue football will play a home-and-home series with North Carolina in 2027 and 2031, the Boilermakers announced. The teams will meet Sept. 11, 2027, at Ross-Ade Stadium and Sept. 13, 2031, at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.

High schools

Schedule changes

The South Adams girls basketball team has postponed all games through Dec. 23. The move affects six games: a home game against Wayne that was scheduled for Dec. 10, and upcoming dates with Bluffton, Eastbrook, Eastside, Jay County and Parkway (Ohio). They are scheduled to return to action against Blackhawk Christian on Dec. 30. ...

The Carroll girls basketball team, which is similarly shut down through Christmas, has started to reschedule those postponed games, and will now play Concordia on Jan. 13. ...

Lakewood Park girls basketball will now play at Eastside on Monday, and the boys will host Eastside on Tuesday. ...

West Noble wrestling will not be participating in the Northridge Super Duals on Saturday or against Churubusco next Thursday.

Spartan signings

Seven Homestead football players will be making their college choices official next week. Wide receivers Ethan Chambers and Jared Kistler will both sign with Indiana State on Wednesday. Linemen Sean Rice, Owen Hire and Brady Parker, linebacker and running back Carter Cronenwett and safety and running back Ryan Burton will all sign with Saint Francis on Thursday evening.

Hockey

ECHL starting for some today

The ECHL season begins today for 13 teams, not including the Komets who are targeting a February start, and the league has changed some of its roster rules in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams are allowed to dress two additional skaters, increasing the lineups to 18 skaters and two goalies, partially to make an allowance for the bevy of NHL- and American Hockey League-contracted players in the ECHL. For the first 30 days of the season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 players and there's a commissioner's exempt list for players who are ineligible to play because of COVID-19 protocols.

Tennis

Hall of Famer Olmedo, 84, dies

Alex Olmedo, who won the Wimbledon and Australian Championships singles titles in 1959 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987, has died. He was 84.