Northwestern AD hired to lead ACC

The Atlantic Coast Conference hired Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips on Monday to be the league's next commissioner, replacing the retiring John Swofford.

Phillips has been Northwestern's AD since 2008, leading the athletic department through a period of success in competition and growth in facilities. During his tenure the Wildcats have been to nine bowl games and won Big Ten division titles in football; the men's basketball team made its first NCAA Tournament appearance; and women's lacrosse won three national titles.

Phillips oversaw the funding and development of Northwestern's $270 million Walter Athletics Center and Ryan Fieldhouse indoor practice facility located on Lake Michigan's shore.

The Chicago native has also worked at Notre Dame under current Duke athletic director Kevin White and was athletic director at Northern Illinois before taking over at Northwestern in the Big Ten.

BASEBALL

Red Sox sign ex-Padre Renfroe

The Boston Red Sox have signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a one-year deal for $3.1 million. A first-round pick by the Padres in 2013, Renfroe batted .228 with 97 home runs and 226 RBI over five seasons with San Diego and Tampa Bay. He hit 25 or more homers in three straight seasons for the Padres before struggling with the Rays in the pandemic-shortened season this year, batting .156 with eight homers and 22 RBI in 42 games. He played 18 games with the TinCaps in 2013.

BASKETBALL

Mastodons back at practice

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team resumed practicing Monday, the Mastodons announced. The team had been shut down for almost two weeks because of positive coronavirus tests within the program. The shutdown cost the Mastodons five games, including a matchup at Notre Dame. In all, PFW has had six straight games canceled since winning its season-opener 67-63 against Southeastern Louisiana. The Mastodons open their inaugural Horizon League season Saturday with the first of a two-game weekend series against IUPUI.

Collapsed player transferred

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was “following simple commands” Monday after being transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville, the school said. Officials added that Johnson is undergoing further tests and remains in critical but stable condition two days after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State. Johnson was moved to Gainesville with his mother by his side via helicopter. The Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor and received emergency medical attention. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Huskies out of Pac-12 title game

Washington has pulled out of the Pac-12 championship game due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC for the conference title on Friday instead.

HOCKEY

Walleye signs former Komet

J.C. Campagna, who totaled 35 goals and 49 points in 61 games with the Komets in 2018-19, signed a tryout agreement with the Toledo Walleye, which ousted Fort Wayne from the 2019 playoffs. Campagna, 27, played last season with the Norfolk Admirals, totaling 13 goals and 28 points in 43 games.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Signings, commitments

Three Bishop Luers seniors signed with college athletic programs. Sarah Busch with will run track and cross country at Purdue. Delaney Bailey will play basketball at Aquinas. Hannah Hawkins will run track and cross country at Trine. ...

Bishop Dwenger senior Xavier Nolan announced he has committed to play baseball at Saint Francis.

Schedule changes

The Concordia-Homestead girls basketball game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed, and will be rescheduled. ...Northridge, which added a game against Concordia on Dec. 21, will no longer be able to play that game. ...The Eastside girls basketball game at Lakewood Park that was supposed to be played Monday was postponed. The Panthers' game at Hamilton on Thursday has also been postponed. ... Garrett announced that Churubusco has too many girls basketball players in quarantine to play today's game. ... Angola has postponed this week's girls basketball game against Lakeland to Jan. 4 and the game against West Noble to Jan. 6. ... Whitko's game at Prairie Heights will not be played today. ... Bellmont has postponed Thursday's wrestling match against Leo.