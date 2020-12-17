Stanford coach sits at No. 1 in women's wins

STOCKTON, Calif. – Tara VanDerveer became the winningest women's college basketball coach Tuesday night, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory as No. 1 Stanford romped to a 104-61 victory over Pacific.

The 67-year-old improved her career record to 1,099-253. The road to this historic night began with her first head coaching job at the University of Idaho from 1978-80, before going to Ohio State (1980-85) and Stanford, where she is 947-202. Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma is right behind at 1,093 wins.

Basketball

Villanova gets win over Butler

Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 18 points for No. 7 Villanova, and coach Jay Wright won his 600th career game in an 85-66 victory over Butler on Wednesday night. Jair Bolden scored 18 points and helped the Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1 Big East) stay competitive.

Colleges

NCAA clears transfers to play

The NCAA's Division I Council has granted blanket waivers for all athletes to play immediately. The NCAA's announcement Wednesday includes all Division I sports but is contingent on certain criteria being met. Transfers previously were required to sit out a season unless granted a waiver by the NCAA. The NCAA had decided on waivers on a case-by-case basis but had been more lenient during the coronavirus pandemic.

Football

Kansas State, Hokies end years

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said Wednesday the players decided to bypass postseason, ending their pandemic-hit season at 5-6. Virginia Tech is the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team to opt out, joining Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Georgia Tech. Kansas State also withdraw from bowl consideration.

High Schools

Garrett names volleyball coach

Garrett announced Wednesday that Taylor Smith was approved as the new head volleyball coach Monday. Smith is a 2016 Garrett graduate who broke numerous school records during her career and went on to play at Maryland. She is now a Garrett Middle School teacher. Smith replaces Lydia Gard, who coached the Railroaders to a 29-4 record in 2020.

Commitment

Bluffton senior Elayna Kitt announced Wednesday that she has committed to Taylor cross country.

Schedule changes

East Noble has announced that Friday's boys basketball game against Columbia City and Tuesday's against Goshen will be rescheduled, and Saturday's game against South Bend Washington at Grace College is canceled. ...

Garrett boys basketball announced Wednesday that Tuesday's game against Bellmont was canceled, although the Railroaders still plan to play Bluffton on Friday. ...

Lakewood Park boys basketball's game today at Hamilton has been postponed. ...

Adams Central's boys basketball game against Woodlan, scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Jan. 26. ...

All of Wawasee's wrestling events the next two weeks have been called off, affecting a meet with Concord and Mishawaka Marian, the Wawasee Super Duals and a meet with Bellmont. ...

Norwell and Bishop Dwenger boys basketball have rescheduled a game scheduled for Dec. 8 and will now play Jan. 5. ...

The Carroll girls basketball game against Wayne, scheduled for Friday, will now be played Jan. 30.

Schedule for tourney at Carroll

Carroll has announced the schedule for the Optimum Performance Sports Holiday Hoops event, which was organized for Tuesday after the annual SAC Holiday Tournament was canceled. At 11 a.m., Warren Central will play Homestead, Brownsburg will play Carroll and Bishop Dwenger will play South Bend Adams. At 5 p.m., Homestead will play Brownsburg, Carroll will play Adams and Bishop Dwenger will play Canterbury. All games will be played at Carroll and will be streamed free at www.ihsaatv.org/carrollhighschool.

Tennis

Aussie Open delayed 3 weeks

The Australian Open is set to begin Feb. 8, three weeks later than planned, as part of a pandemic-altered 2021 tennis calendar released by the men's professional tour Wednesday. The ATP said that men's qualifying for the season's first Grand Slam tournament is being moved to Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 10-13.