City native Gratz joins Trine hockey staff

Brian Gratz, a Fort Wayne native with professional hockey experience, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Trine hockey team, The Journal Gazette confirmed.

Gratz, 39, a goalie who briefly played for the Komets in 2005-06, spent last season as an assistant coach for Chinese team ORG Beijing of the VHL (Vysshaya Liga), a Eurasian league one step below the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, widely considered the top league outside of the NHL.

Gratz has been a head coach with multiple teams including the Dayton Gems, Bloomington Thunder and Greenville Swamp Rabbits, who let him go in 2018.

Gratz is already on the road recruiting for Trine head coach Alex Todd.

FOOTBALL

Rose Bowl denied waiver for fans

The Rose Bowl was denied a special exemption from the state of California to allow a few hundred fans to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1, putting the game staying in Pasadena in doubt. A decision was expected before the playoff teams are selected today. If the game is moved a likely site would be AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The CFP offices are located in suburban Dallas.

Bielema hired to coach Illinois

Bret Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowls before a disappointing run at Arkansas, is returning to the Big Ten and his home state to coach Illinois. The Illini hired Bielema to replace the fired Lovie Smith.

NFL news

The New Orleans Saints placed receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve. …

Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $12,500 by the NFL for spitting at Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry. …

Pittsburgh (11-2) ruled out rookie left guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder) for Monday night's game against Cincinnati (2-10-1). J.C. Hassenauer will likely take over at left guard. Meantime, Cincinnati ruled out quarterback Brandon Allen, and Ryan Finley is expected to start in his place.

GOLF

Kim leads LPGA final by 1

Sei Young Kim is in position to defend her title in the CME Group Tour Championship, take player of the year honors, win the money title and possibly even move to No. 1 in the world. Kim took a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko into the final round of the LPGA Tour season, shooting a 5-under 67 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, to reach 13-under 203. Ko had a 69. Georgia Hall is at 10 under.

Woods' son makes TV debut

Charlie Woods, the 11-year-old son of the 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, made his national TV debut in the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Club in Orlando. And according to his dad, he played just like he does at home. They finished the scramble format at 10-under 62, four shots behind Matt Kuchar and son Cameron. Charlie Woods is the youngest to play in this 36-hole event that began in 1995 for major champions and their sons, and now includes all family members.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Commitments

North Side senior Jacob Lambert, a first-team All-SAC defensive lineman, announced late Friday that he has committed to play football at Findlay. …

Another Legend, first-team All-SAC offensive lineman Aspen Pippert-?Board, announced he will be join the Saint Francis football program. …

Homestead linebacker Luke Palmer announced that he has committed to play football at Hope. …

Leo senior infielder Lauren Daniels announced she has committed to play softball at Winthrop.