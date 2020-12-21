World's No. 1 player wins LPGA final

NAPLES, Fla. – Jin Young Ko missed most of the LPGA Tour season and still won the yearlong money title.

That's what a $1.1 million check does.

The top-ranked Ko put an emphatic capper on her truncated year Sunday by shooting a 6-under 66 and winning the CME Group Tour Championship by five strokes over Hannah Green and Sei Young Kim.

With a birdie on the final hole, the LPGA Tour's final putt of the season, Ko finished at 18 under at Tiburon for her seventh career LPGA Tour title.

Kim, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, shot a 72 and that was good enough for her to win Rolex Player of the Year honors. Danielle Kang won the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average.

Green had a 67 on her 24th birthday,

The win wrapped up a wire-to-wire year in the No. 1 spot for Ko, who has held the ranking since July 29, 2019.

BASKETBALL

Kuzma, Lakers agree to deal

Forward Kyle Kuzma has agreed to a three-year, $40 million extension to remain with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, a person familiar with the deal said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Lakers didn't disclose the terms of the deal in their announcement of an extension. ESPN first reported the terms of Kuzma's rookie contract extension, which begins in 2021 and includes a player option for the 2023-24 season.

Homestead girls ranked 15th

The Homestead girls basketball team is ranked No. 15 in the latest IBCA girls basketball poll. The Spartans (7-3) collected 114 votes. Crown Point (7-0) is No.1 with 390. Carroll (7-2) is 20th with 52 votes. Area schools receiving votes were Bellmont, South Side and Warsaw.

Blackhawk boys ranked 3rd

Blackhawks Christian is ranked No. 3 in the latest IBCA boys basketball poll. The Braves collected 331 votes. Homestead is fourth with 325 votes. Carmel is No. 1 with 395 votes. Carroll is 12th with 153 votes.

BOXING

Alvarez wins WBA, WBC titles

Canelo Alvarez unanimously outpointed previously undefeated Callum Smith to win the WBA & Ring super-middleweight championships and vacant WBC super-middleweight title Saturday night in San Antonio. Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) repeatedly hit Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) with straight rights and right hooks to the head over 12 rounds. Two judges scored the bout 119-109 and the third had it 117-111.

FOOTBALL

Irish No. 4, IU No. 7 in AP Poll

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State topped the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season Sunday with No. 4 Notre Dame comfortably ahead of No. 5 Texas A&M. Before the College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its selections for the final, AP Top 25 voters released their final rankings. The Irish were a comfortable 41-point margin ahead of the Aggies. Unbeaten Cincinnati was No. 6. Indiana, Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina and Florida completed the top 10.

Florida tight end to enter draft

Florida standout Kyle Pitts, the team's best player and the top tight end in the country, is turning pro and skipping the Cotton Bowl matchup against Oklahoma. Pitts made his announcement on social media Sunday, less than 12 hours after the 11th-ranked Gators lost to No. 1 Alabama 52-46 in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The 6-foot-6 junior finished with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Badgers QB in transfer portal

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has entered the transfer portal after an injury-riddled season in which he didn't play. Coan made 18 starts from 2018-19 and helped the Badgers reach the Rose Bowl in 2019, but he injured his right foot in preseason practice and had surgery. Although he dressed for Wisconsin's final three games, the 6-foot-3 senior didn't play a single down.

GOLF

Thomases win father-son event

Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, a longtime club professional in Kentucky and the only coach he's ever had, birdied the opening seven holes and the father delivered a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that gave them a 15-under 57 in the scramble format and a one-shot victory over Vijay Singh and son Qass at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie posted a 62 to finish seventh.