Army to take Vols' spot in Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Army went from left out of the bowls to replacing Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl on Monday night, hours after the Volunteers withdrew because of COVID-19 test results.

“WE'RE BOWL BOUND #GoARMY,” Army football wrote on Twitter.

The Black Knights (9-2) were left without a bowl Sunday night after a nearly two-month-long commitment to the Independence Bowl when Saturday's game in Louisiana was called off without an available team to play.

A spot in the Liberty Bowl became available Monday when Tennessee became the first team to back out since bowl berths were announced and paused all football activities after receiving the results of Sunday's testing.

The change in opponent was no problem for West Virginia, the other original team in the game scheduled for Dec. 31 in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We're game! Let's play ball @ArmyWP--Football,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown wrote on Twitter.

The Volunteers will end their season at 3-7.

Third-year coach Jeremy Pruitt is among those who tested positive.

BASEBALL

Nats' Kendrick says he's retiring

Howie Kendrick, a member of the Washington Nationals' World Series winning team in 2019, is retiring after 15 major league seasons that included earning NLCS MVP honors in 2019. The National chose not to pick up his contract for the upcoming season.

BASKETBALL

NBA news

Former Indiana star OG Anunoby received a four-year, $72 million extension from Toronto. Anunoby averaged career-bests of 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while becoming a full-time starter for the Raptors last season. ... Washington forward Rui Hachimura will miss roughly the first three weeks of the NBA season with an eye infection commonly known as pink eye. Hachimura was diagnosed last week and missed Washington's final two preseason games.

Gonzaga remains No. 1 in AP Poll

Gonzaga strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll after beating Iowa. The Zags received 61 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Baylor got the remaining three first-place votes. No. 3 Kansas moved up two spots this week. Iowa, which dropped one spot after losing to Gonzaga, and Villanova round out the top five.

Stanford No. 1 in women's poll

Stanford remained No. 1 for the third consecutive week in the Associated Press women's basketball poll. Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer became the winningest coach in women's basketball history, passing the late Pat Summitt, with her 1,099th victory. VanDerveer got her 1,100th victory Saturday when Stanford beat Southern California. Stanford received 26 of 30 first-place votes from a media panel. Louisville, UConn, North Carolina State and South Carolina followed the Cardinal again in the poll. Indiana dropped to No. 19.

Hardaway gets new contract

Penny Hardaway agreed to a five-year extension worth $12.2 million with Memphis, keeping the third-year coach under contract through April 2026, the university announced.

HIGH SCHOOLS

South-Wayne game postponed

South Side announced that its girls basketball game scheduled for today against Wayne has been postponed. No makeup date has been determined.

FOOTBALL

App State wins season's 1st bowl

Camerun Peoples ran for a bowl-record 319 yards and tied a record with five rushing touchdowns as Appalachian State beat North Texas 56-28 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, South Carolina, to start college football's pandemic-affected bowl season.

TENNIS

Djokovic, Federer win ATP awards

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Frances Tiafoe were among the winners of the ATP's top awards for 2020. Djokovic was the year-end No. 1 for a record-equaling sixth time after winning four titles including a record eighth Australian Open. U.S. Open champions Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares are the doubles No. 1s. Federer, who played only six singles all year, was the singles fans' favorite for a record-extending 18th straight year, and Nadal received the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for the third year straight and fourth time overall after winning a 13th French Open crown. Tiafoe was given the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for his social activity.