Pierce tops nominees for Basketball Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce and longtime player, coach and broadcaster Doug Collins lead the first-time nominees announced Tuesday for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Also making their debut as candidates are Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson. Finalists are scheduled to be announced at NBA All-Star Weekend, and those elected would be unveiled at the NCAA Final Four.

The Class of 2021 Enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to take place in Springfield next September. The Class of 2020 ceremony, with its top honoree Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been rescheduled for May 13-15 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Baseball

Phillies make Fuld new GM

The Philadelphia Phillies promoted Sam Fuld to general manager. The 39-year-old joined the Phillies in November 2017 as the major league player information coordinator and an outfield instructor. He played parts of eight seasons from 2007-2015 with the Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins. The team also promoted Jorge Velandia to assistant general manager and Terry Ryan to special assistant to the general manager. Dave Dombrowski was hired to run baseball operations two weeks ago.

Around MLB

The Chicago Cubs claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. Ervin spent time with Cincinnati and Seattle during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .149 with four RBI in 37 games. ... The New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard agreed to a $9.7 million, one-year contract. Syndergaard had reconstructive right elbow surgery in March, shortly after spring training was suspended because of the coronavirus. He missed the entire regular season and should be on track to return in the middle of 2021.

Basketball

Walton paces Ball State men

In Kalamazoo, Michigan, K.J. Walton had 20 points and Ball State topped Western Michigan 76-68. Luke Bumbalough had 17 points for Ball State (4-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) and Brachen Hazen added 15 points. Ishmael El-Amin had seven assists and six rebounds. B. Artis White tied a career high with 20 points for the Broncos (2-5, 1-1). Rafael Cruz Jr. added 18 points and seven rebounds. Jason Whitens had 10 points.

Football

Nevada wins Potato Bowl

In Boise, Idaho, Carson Strong threw for 271 yards and five touchdowns, Devonte Lee and Toa Taua each rushed for over 100 yards, and Nevada beat Tulane 38-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Wolfpack (7-2) bounced back after losing its regular-season finale to San Jose State, which cost them a spot in the Mountain West title game. Cameron Carroll rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown for Tulane (6-6).

College news

Florida received a year of probation and football coach Dan Mullen was sanctioned after the school and the NCAA agreed to resolve an infractions case involving impermissible contact with recruits last year. None of the infractions was deemed Level I, the most serious, but the NCAA said the head coach did not promote an atmosphere of compliance. It did not name Mullen, who has been Florida's coach since 2018. ... Auburn has hired Boise State's Bryan Harsin as its head coach, luring him from his alma mater and into the powerful Southeastern Conference. The 44-year-old was 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State. ... South Carolina, which finished 2-8, opted out of Saturday's Gasparilla Bowl against UAB due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program. It was not immediately known whether bowl officials will find a new opponent for the game in Tampa, Florida.

High Schools

Area signing

Churubusco senior Evan Snyder signed with Adrian baseball. The corner infielder hit .354 in 85 plate appearances with 23 hits, 16 runs, 18 RBI, six doubles and two triples during his most recent varsity season in 2019.