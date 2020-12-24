ACAC Tournament draw sets matchups

The draw for the 98th annual ACAC basketball tournament was held earlier this week.

Woodlan will play at Bluffton in the first round Jan. 12, Southern Wells will play at South Adams, and Heritage will play at Adams Central. The boys and girls tournaments will use the same brackets, and the boys will play their quarter- and semifinal games at 6 p.m., followed by the girls.

Jay County will play the winner of Woodlan-Bluffton at Bluffton in the semifinals Jan. 15, and the winners of the other two first-round games will play each other at Adams Central.

South Adams will host the championship games Jan. 16. The boys title game will begin at 3 p.m., and the girls will play at 7 p.m.

Basketball

Houston game off, Harden fined

The James Harden soap opera in Houston now comes with a canceled season opener – and a $50,000 fine for the league's leading scorer. Houston's opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder was scrapped after coronavirus cases and Harden's violation of the NBA's COVID-19 protocols left the Rockets without the league-mandated eight players available.

Oregon-UCLA game canceled

The officials scheduled to work UCLA's basketball game against No. 25 Oregon on Wednesday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena were barred from doing their jobs after one tested positive for COVID-19 and two others were ruled out through contact tracing, Ducks coach Dana Altman told reporters in Eugene. As a result, the game was called off. The crew of Kevin Brill, Eric Curry and Randy McCall had worked Oregon State's game against Portland on Tuesday in Corvallis, Altman said, making the officials close contacts for each other after one positive test.

Football

Irish awards

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has been named the ACC Coach of the Year, the conference announced. Kelly, who is also a finalist for multiple national coaching awards, led the Irish to an undefeated regular season and a spot in the ACC Championship Game. Notre Dame is in the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years. ...

In addition, Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year after recording 56 tackles, 11 for loss, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries (one returned for touchdown) and an interception. ...

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams was named the Rookie of the Year in the ACC after becoming the first Irish back since 2017 to run for more than 1,000 yards. The redshirt freshman has 12 touchdowns and 1,343 total yards.

Arizona hires Patriots assistant

The University of Arizona is hiring New England Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch as its head coach. Fisch is filling the vacancy created when Arizona fired Kevin Sumlin earlier this month after the Wildcats finished the season winless, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Fisch, 44, is a longtime assistant with experience in both the NFL and college.

Bowden hired

Former Auburn coach Terry Bowden has been hired by Louisiana-Monroe to rebuild a program that went 0-10 this season. Bowden, the son of former Florida State coaching great Bobby Bowden, has been serving as a graduate assistant at Clemson the last two years. Terry Bowden, 64, had a successful stint as Auburn's head coach from 1993-98, going 47-17. That came to a tumultuous end with a midseason firing.

SJSU to extend head coach deal

San Jose State is finalizing a contract extension with football coach Brent Brennan after he led the school to its best season in more than 80 years. Brennan's current contract runs through the 2023 season, and athletic director Marie Tuite said the school wanted to make a bigger commitment. Brennan says the extension is “validation” that the program is going in the right direction both on and off the field. The 19th-ranked Spartans (7-0) beat Boise State 34-20 last week to win their first Mountain West title. They are headed to the Arizona Bowl to face Ball State on Dec. 31.

Hockey

Kucherov out for regular season

Tampa Bay winger Nikita Kucherov is expected to miss the entire regular season because of a hip injury that requires surgery. General manager Julien BriseBois ruled out Kucherov on Wednesday for the 56-game season that begins Jan. 13 and ends May 8. Kucherov played through a groin injury in the playoffs on the way to helping the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in late September.

Nylander season is in jeopardy

Chicago forward Alex Nylander could miss the entire 2021 season because of a left knee injury. The 22-year-old Nylander got hurt during the playoffs. Team physician Michael Terry said Nylander rested and then trained conservatively, but symptoms returned when he started to skate again. Nylander had surgery Monday to repair a meniscus tear in the knee but is not expected to return to hockey-related activities for four to six months.

High schools

East Noble adds game to slate

East Noble girls basketball has added a game against Fremont on Jan. 2. The JV game will begin at 1 p.m., and varsity will follow.