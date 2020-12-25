Lamentation for sports in 2020: Year of the virus

Well, had enough yet?

Don't look at the score.

How bad did it get?

Like nothing before.

B.C. (Before Coronavirus)

The Setup

An omen, maybe. Hard to say.

The drumbeat starts on New Year's Day.

The calendar flips, one quick turn

And then we're mourning David Stern.

Wild-card Patriots thrown off course.

New England, Brady mull divorce.

A perfect Cajun title run –

Joe Burrow 's cooking; Clemson's done.

Astros punished, sign-stealing scheme.

Hinch and GM are dumped by team.

No need to wait. Oh, yes, there's more –

Cora, Beltran are out the door.

Conor McGregor's in the cage,

Fighting again, all fists and rage.

Jeter 's up ... for the Hall of Fame.

Just one voter omits his name.

Then in the California hills

The fog rolls in, the heart soon chills.

A chopper's down: shock, disbelief –

Kobe, daughter and waves of grief.

LeBron, on court, gives heartfelt shout,

A declaration: “Mamba out.”

Sports still reeling by Super Bowl,

Where Patrick Mahomes takes control.

Chiefs rally with alarming speed –

At last a crown for Andy Reid.

Down Under, Novak has his way,

Bulks up his Grand Slam resume.

Pete Rose makes yet another plea:

The Astros were much worse than me.

Auto race scrapped, Chinese Grand Prix.

Whirlwind's coming we don't yet see.

Tyson Fury reclaims the throne,

Pummeling Wilder to the bone.

Daytona ends in flames and fear

And Hamlin winning like last year.

Staples Center fills to the hilt

For Kobe at the house he built.

A.C. (After Coronavirus)

The Shutdown

Rudy Gobert is feeling well

But lost his sense of taste and smell.

High-fives banished by NBA,

Fans in Europe are kept away.

Olympic angst: Delay? Abort?

Indecision, a medal sport.

We then look up and turn around –

The house is burning to the ground.

The NBA shuts down its game.

In college sports it's much the same.

March Madness hangs on hope and prayer

But it's soon gone, beyond repair:

The games not played, the crowds not heard,

The shots not made, the dreams deferred.

No bracket busters, office pools.

Coronavirus sets the rules.

The NHL, with ample cause,

Decides to put the league on “pause.”

Spring training stops. It's getting rough.

The Ides of March throws nasty stuff.

Masters forced to run for cover –

A revision like no other.

Kentucky Derby scratched for May;

French Open topples on same day.

Indy 500, down the hatch.

Same with Wimbledon – game, set, match.

Tokyo's off, the Olympics done.

The torch is passed to '21.

Sports keep falling like dominoes,

And no one cares about the 'Stros.

Amid the chaos, doubts and fears

Tom Brady joins the Buccaneers

The Substitutions

Fans are desperate, start to show it –

End of the world as we know it.

They don't feel fine. They want some juice.

Hey, there's soccer in Belarus.

Need some action to get it on?

Then bet on baseball in Taiwan.