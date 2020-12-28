Music City Bowl off: Virus hits Missouri

The Music City Bowl between Missouri and Iowa was canceled Sunday because COVID-19 issues left the Tigers unable to play.

The game, scheduled for Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, is the second bowl called off since the postseason lineup was set Dec. 20, joining the Gasparilla Bowl.

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said in a statement the football team had a “significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff” since the end of the regular season.

Overall, 18 bowl games scheduled to be played this season have been canceled.

Missouri is the third Southeastern Conference team that has had to pull out of its bowl game, joining Tennessee and South Carolina.

Army was able to replace Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl against West Virginia to salvage that game. South Carolina's COVID-19 issues left UAB without an opponent in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Iowa was left in the same situation, with no short-notice replacement available.

The Music City Bowl seemed to be in danger last week because Iowa paused football activities due to COVID-19 cases, but the Hawkeyes resumed practice this weekend.

FIGURE SKATING

Weir elected to Hall of Fame

Three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir was elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame. Also elected to the Class of 2021 are Sandy Schwomeyer Lamb and Gale Tanger. Due to the COVD-19 pandemic, their inductions will be postponed until the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville, Tennessee. Weir, currently NBC's lead analyst along with 1998 Olympic champion Tara Lipinski, is a two-time Olympian who finished sixth in the 2010 games. He won a 2008 world championships bronze medal. His national titles came in 2004 to '06.

FOOTBALL

Liberty wins Cure Bowl in OT

Elijah James blocked Massimo Biscardi's 42-yard field goal attempt in overtime to give No. 23 Liberty a 37-34 victory over No. 9 Coastal Carolina on Saturday night in a wild finish in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Liberty (10-1) took the lead on Alex Barbir's 44-yard field goal on the first extra possession. Coastal Carolina (11-1) got a huge break in regulation when Liberty's Joshua Mack fumbled inside the 1 with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Safety Alex Spillum recovered the fumble to end the long drive. Malik Willis ran for 137 yards and four touchdowns for Liberty. The Flames' only loss came to North Carolina State on a blocked field goal.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Carroll receiver commits

Carroll senior wide receiver Mason Englert announced Sunday he has committed to play football at Siena Heights. Englert was named first-team All-SAC, IFCA Class 6A All-State and first-team All-Northeast Indiana. He had 53 receptions for 1,206 yards this season (120.6 per game) and 16 touchdowns this season.

TENNIS

Federer to skip Australian Open

Roger Federer is withdrawing from the Australian Open while he continues preparing to return to action after two operations on his right knee, his agent told The Associated Press. Tony Godsick – Federer's longtime representative and CEO of their management company, TEAM8 – said he is working on putting together a 2021 tennis calendar for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who plans to get back on tour soon after the year's first major tennis tournament. Federer, 39, hasn't played a tournament match since late January at the 2020 Australian Open, where he was clearly injured while losing in straight sets to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Just weeks later, Federer announced he had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. He later had a second procedure. The Australian Open begin Feb. 8, three weeks later than usual.

Murray to play in Australian Open

Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray has been given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of next year. Former top-ranked Murray has slipped to No. 122 in the ATP rankings after several years of battling hip injuries and surgery. “We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Monday. “As a five-time finalist he has been an integral part of so many amazing matches and storylines in the recent history of the Australian Open.”