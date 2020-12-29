Crimson Tide puts 6 on All-America team

Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense.

Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began featuring two wide receivers and two running backs, to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation. No. 4 Notre Dame, Alabama's College Football Playoff opponent this weekend, has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Florida's Kyle Trask was second-team quarterback and Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was the third-team quarterback on the AP teams released Monday. Lawrence made AP All-America for the first time in his career.

Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and linebacker Micah McFadden were named to the third team. Fryfogle is the first IU All-American at receiver since James Hardy in 2007 an McFadden is the Hoosiers' first recognition at linebacker since Tegray Scales in 2016.

Fryfogle was the Big Ten's Receiver of the Year, becoming the first player in league history with back-to-back 200-yard receiving performances, while McFadden led Indiana with 52 tackles. He also had five sacks and two interceptions.

Basketball

AP poll heavy on Big Ten teams

Gonzaga remained the clear-cut No. 1 on Monday, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes in The Associated Press poll after their latest win over a Top 25 foe, while the Big Ten placed nine teams in the poll, with Wisconsin and Iowa in the top 10. The sixth-ranked Badgers began a run of Top 25 teams from the league, jumping three spots after wins over Nebraska and then-No. 12 Michigan State. The Hawkeyes dropped from fourth to 10th while surprising Rutgers began a run of four more Big Ten teams at No. 14 – Illinois, Michigan and the Spartans were right behind the Scarlet Knights. No. 19 Northwestern and No. 21 Minnesota were newcomers to the poll and Ohio State rounded out the Top 25.

Stanford retains women's top spot

Stanford faced its first real test of the season and passed to remain the top team in The Associated Press women's basketball poll. The Cardinal beat then-No. 10 UCLA 61-49 on Dec. 21. Louisville remained No. 2 while North Carolina State moved to third, edging UConn by a point. South Carolina stayed fifth. Indiana is 20th.

Huntington North tourney canceled

The Huntington North Holiday Hoops Tourney, which was supposed to be today and Wednesday, has been canceled, as have any Vikings boys basketball games through the end of the week. The Huntington North boys planned to host Jay County, Fishers, Indianapolis Arsenal Tech, New Haven and Lake Central.

Football

Ex-Razorback Loyd Phillips dies

Former Arkansas defensive lineman Loyd Philips, an Outland Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Fame inductee, has died from complications of a stroke Sunday, the school announced. He was 75.

Hockey

Blackhawks' Dach out 4-5 months

Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach could miss the season after he had wrist surgery Monday. Dach fractured his right wrist playing for Canada's world junior team during an exhibition against Russia last week. Team physician Michael Terry said Dach is expected to return to hockey-related activities in about four to five months.

Racing

Horse racing gets safety bill

Horse racing officials and industry activists are hailing the passage and signing of a safety and integrity bill that will standardize medication and doping rules in an effort to make the sport safer and fairer. The long sought-after legislation was part of the spending bill signed into law Sunday night. It is set to go into effect no later than July 1, 2022. The bill gives an independent panel authority to set uniform, national medication, drug and track safety standards to be enforced by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. Racetracks that don't take part won't be allowed to take bets from out of state, and the rules will become part of the competition agreement for those who want to run horses.