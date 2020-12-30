Ex-Saint Woldmoe traded to Red Stars

Bishop Dwenger graduate Sarah Killion Woldmoe has been traded from Sky Blue FC to the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League.

Woldmoe, a midfielder, and forward Mallory Pugh, a 22-year-old who made her national team debut at 17 and became the youngest American to score a goal in the Olympics soon after, were traded to Chicago for the fourth and eighth pick in the 2021 NWSL draft.

Woldmoe has played in 116 NWSL games since being picked second overall by the New Jersey-based Sky Blue FC in 2015, scoring 11 goals and nine assists. In Chicago she will rejoin former U.S. Under-20 teammates Julie Ertz, Morgan Gautrat, Vanessa DiBernardo and Kealia Watt, with whom she won the U-20 World Cup.

Basketball

Injured Morant out 3-5 weeks

Ja Morant will miss three to five weeks after spraining his left ankle. The Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday that further tests revealed he suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Monday's win over Brooklyn.

Arizona imposes postseason ban

The Arizona men's basketball program has self-imposed a one-year postseason ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case. Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA in October.

Football

Okla. St. downs Miami in Cheez-It

In Orlando, Florida, Spencer Sanders threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns, and Oklahoma State held off No. 18 Miami for a 37-34 victory in the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday. Oklahoma State (8-3) scored on its first three possessions while jumping out to a 21-0 lead. Miami (8-3) got on the board in the second quarter when D'Eriq King threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Brevin Jordan. But King left the game with a right knee injury with 4:06 remaining in the first half. Backup N'Kosi Perry threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns

Tide WR Smith is AP player of year

DeVonta Smith of Alabama is The Associated Press college football player of the year and the first wide receiver to win the award since it was established in 1998. In what could be a preview of the Heisman Trophy voting, Smith received 26 first-place votes and 114 points to finish comfortably ahead of his teammate and quarterback, Mac Jones.

Warsaw graduate Mevis transfers

Warsaw graduate Andrew Mevis will join Iowa State as a graduate transfer. Mevis hit 27 of 28 field goal attempts during his career at Fordham with a long of 54 yards, and he averaged 39.8 yards on 216 punts. He did not play in 2020 since the Patriot League did not compete due to COVID-19.

Illinois QB says he's coming back

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters will return for a third season with the Illini and play for new coach Bret Bielema, the team announced Tuesday. Peters spent three years at Michigan before joining Illinois in 2019 and made a big impact that season, throwing for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns while running for 213 yards and three scores.

High schools

Fletcher scores 50 for Spartans

Homestead junior Fletcher Loyer scored a school-record 50 points in a 92-77 win at Marion on Tuesday. Homestead, ranked No. 4 in the all-classes IBCA poll and No. 3 in the Class 4A AP poll, improved to 10-0. Loyer scored 21 points in the first half then another 19 in the third quarter. He broke the previous record of 44 points, which had been set by Tim Dunn during the 2009-2010 season.

Schedule changes

Fremont and New Haven boys basketball have added a game at Fremont tonight. Fremont was originally scheduled to play at a holiday tournament, but it was called off. ...

The Homestead boys and girls JV games against North Central on Saturday have been called off, so the varsity doubleheader will start at 1 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. ...

The West Noble boys basketball game at Eastside scheduled for Dec. 19 has been moved to Jan. 19.

Hockey

'Drained' Toews out indefinitely

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss the start of training camp because of an illness, and there is no timetable for his return. The 32-year-old said Tuesday he has been experiencing symptoms that have left him “drained and lethargic.”