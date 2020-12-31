Furst leads Braves to tournament crown

Caleb Furst had 20 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks as Blackhawk Christian boys basketball beat Shenandoah 66-59 in overtime to win the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic on Wednesday at New Castle. Furst was named tournament MVP.

Blackhawk Christian led 30-29 at halftime and led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter before Shenandoah tied the game to force overtime.

Zane Burke, who scored 17 points, was named to the all-tournament first team. Blackhawk, the No. 1 team in the Class 2A AP Poll, beat Class 1A Barr-Reeve 75-66 earlier Wednesday.

Meanwhile at the Franklin Central Holiday Tournament, the South Side girls fell 70-44 to Pike in the first game but beat host Franklin Central 59-50 in the second game. Junior Olivia Smith scored 36 points and went 19 of 22 at the free throw line.

Baseball

White Sox sign Engel to contract

The Chicago White Sox and outfielder Adam Engel agreed to a $1.375 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration. The 29-year-old Engel hit .295 with three homers and 12 RBIs last season.

Football

Badgers cruise to Mayo Bowl win

Graham Mertz accounted for three touchdowns and Wisconsin turned four second-half interceptions into 21 points to beat Wake Forest 42-28 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Mertz, a redshirt freshman, threw for 130 yards and ran for two short touchdowns as Wisconsin (4-3) finished a rocky season on a high note.

Longhorns win Alamo Bowl

Casey Thompson passed for 170 yards and four touchdowns and No. 20 Texas overcame an injury to senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger and beat Colorado 55-23 in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Tuesday night. Freshman running back Bijan Robinson had 183 yards on 10 carries with a TD for Texas (7-3). The Longhorns are undefeated in five bowl games under Tom Herman.

Chadwell named AP's top coach

Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Chanticleers to a surprising, near-perfect season. Chadwell received 16 first-place votes and 88 points from the AP Top 25 panel to finish ahead of Indiana's Tom Allen, who was second with 14 first-place votes and 66 points. Cincinnati's Luke Fickell was third (5, 44) and Alabama's Nick Saban was fourth (8, 42).

High schools

Game canceled

Columbia City announced that Wednesday evening's boys basketball game against Tippecanoe Valley was canceled.

Hockey

US clinches spot in quarterfinals

Trevor Zegras had two goals and three assists, and the United States beat the Czech Republic 7-0 on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship. Bobby Brink had two goals for the U.S., and Spencer Knight made 22 saves. The Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B and close out preliminary round play tonight against Sweden.

Chara signs with Caps for 1 year

Longtime Boston captain Zdeno Chara signed with Washington, a stunning move less than a week before most NHL teams open training camp. Chara agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $795,000. The 43-year-old defenseman posted on Instagram that the Bruins have decided to move forward with younger players. He had been Boston's captain since 2006 and was the second European captain to win the Stanley Cup.

Horse racing

Tiz the Law forced to retire

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law was suddenly retired on the advice of a veterinarian after an X-ray revealed bone bruising in the colt's front leg. Jack Knowlton of Sackatoga Stable tweeted: “We are beyond grateful for the time we had with him.” The New York state ownership group had been expecting to race the colt as a 4-year-old next year. But a series of X-rays revealed “severe” bone bruising to the bottom of the front leg bone.