Garrett wrestlers win tourney at Coliseum

The Garrett Railroaders won the Class 2A division at the IHSWCA Team State Duals at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, beating Bellmont 43-11 in the championship.

Seth Van Wagner was able to win all three of his matches in the 220-pound weight class, as did Kane McCormack (126), Brayden Baker (132), Jadyn Gilbert (138) and Wayne Wells (145).

Evansville Mater Dei defeated Warren Central 42-15 in the Class 4A finals.

East Central beat Floyd Central 33-32 in the 3A championship and Tell City beat North Posey 39-21 to claim the Class 1A championship.

Basketball

Norwell seniors reach 1,000 points

Norwell seniors Kaylee Fuelling and Maiah Shelton each joined the 1,000 point club Saturday. Shelton surpassed the 1,000 point mark by hitting a 3-pointer on the first possession against Plymouth in the Knights' first game at their home tournament, which they won 47-30. Fuelling joined the club with a jump shot in Norwell's 63-41 win over Wawasee in the Knights' second game of the day. The assist on that shot came from her younger sister Kennedy.

Schoch's 47 sets Starfire record

South Adams junior Trey Schoch set a Starfire program record by scoring 47 points against Wabash on Saturday, leading South Adams to a 80-53 victory. The previous record of 42 points in a game was set by Nick Teeter against Leo in 2010. Schoch is now averaging 21.4 points through seven games.

Braves, Spartans keep rankings

Blackhawk Christian and Homestead remain third and fourth, respectively, in the IBCA boys basketball poll released Sunday. Both teams maintained their position from the Dec. 20 poll even as the Braves won three games to improve to 8-0 and the Spartans won four to move to 11-0. Carroll (6-1) dropped one spot to No. 13 after splitting two games in the Chargers Holiday Hoops event just before Christmas. Undefeated Leo (7-0) received votes.

Spartan girls remain at No. 15

Homestead remains ranked 15th in the IBCA girls basketball poll after going 2-1 since the last poll was released Dec. 20. The Spartans are 9-4 but remain the top-ranked girls team in the area. Carroll, which was forced to sit out much of December, has moved up four spots to No. 16. The Chargers (11-2) won four games in two days on Tuesday and Wednesday at Northridge's Raider Holiday Classic. Garrett (12-1) received votes, and Norwell is still receiving votes but fell out of the top 20 after suffering losses to Mount Vernon and Fishers at the Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle on Tuesday. Warsaw (11-3) also received votes. Penn (12-2) moved past Crown Point into the top spot, and North Central (14-2) moved up a spot to No. 2

Football

ND guard Banks entering draft

Notre Dame left guard Aaron Banks, an All-American and a first-team All-ACC performer, has decided to forgo his final seasons of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft, he announced. “Though we could not bring a national championship back to Notre Dame during my time here, I am so proud of what we accomplished these past four years and I am ready to pursue my lifetime dream of playing in the NFL,” Banks wrote in a social media message. Banks was a two-year starter and three-year contributor for the Irish after not playing as a true freshman. He could have played as many as two more seasons because of the NCAA's blanket waiver to allow an extra year of eligibility for all players on rosters in 2020. Banks' departure likely means that the Irish will have only one starting offensive lineman, center Jarrett Patterson, back next season.

Irish players ready to transfer

Notre Dame cornerback Isaiah Rutherford has entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media Sunday. “I would like to thank the University of Notre Dame on a great 2 years,” Rutherford tweeted. “Coach (Brian) Kelly and the staff have been nothing but first class.” Rutherford played in three games during his redshirt freshman season this year after coming in as a four-star recruit from California. Along with Rutherford, running backs Jafar Armstrong and Jahmir Smith are in the transfer portal, though they have not yet officially departed from Notre Dame.