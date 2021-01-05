OSU expects Fields to play in title game

Ohio State coach Ryan Day says he expects Justin Fields to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Alabama after the quarterback was banged up during the semifinals.

Day declined to detail Fields' injury Monday during a Zoom news conference.

“We don't get into specifics on injuries,” Day said. “We give our availability report at the end of the week, and that's always been our policy.”

Day did say Fields told the coach “he felt better waking up in the morning than he expected.”

Ohio State and Alabama play for the title Monday in South Florida.

Fields took a hard hit to the right side of his torso from Clemson linebacker James Skalski in the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.

Skalski was ejected for targeting because he led with the crown of his helmet.

Fields missed only one play and finished with six touchdown passes in Ohio State's 49-28 victory. Fields later said he was aching after every throw

Basketball

Indiana Tech players honored

Indiana Tech redshirt sophomore Erika Foy was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week. Foy led the Warriors in a 61-59 loss to Indiana Wesleyan with 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists. It is the third time this season and in her career that she has won the weekly award. ...

Indiana Tech junior Josh Kline was named the WHAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week. Kline had a team-best 20 points and nine rebounds while going 7 for 8 from the field in a 94-83 loss to No. 1 Indiana Wesleyan. It is the second time this season and in his career that he has won the weekly award.

College polls

Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, while with the Wolverines climbing six spots to No. 10 for the biggest jump of the week. ...

Oregon's run in the top 10 of The AP women's college basketball poll is over after 64 consecutive appearances. The Ducks fell from No. 8 to No. 11 in the after the team's 27-game winning streak ended with a two-point loss to then-No. 11 UCLA. Stanford remained the top choice. Indiana is 19th.

Football

Notre Dame news

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility and depart for the NFL, he announced on social media. ... Irish defensive tackle Kurt Hinish announced on social media that he will stick around for one more season in South Bend. ...

Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan is transferring to Notre Dame as a graduate student, he announced. He will be immediately eligible, with one season of eligibility remaining. Coan was Wisconsin's starter in 2019, completing a school-record 236 passes for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns against five interceptions

High schools

Schedule changes

South Side announced Monday the Archers girls basketball team has been quarantined through Jan. 16, affecting seven upcoming games for the Archers. Games against Carmel (originally scheduled for Saturday) and Penn (Jan. 16) have been canceled. The Archers hope to play Wayne on Jan. 23, Concordia on Jan. 25 and Homestead on Jan. 28. Non-conference games against North Central on Jan. 23 and Huntington North on Jan. 26 have been canceled. The Homestead-South Side boys basketball game Friday will be moved up to 6 p.m. now that the girls game has been delayed to later in the month. ...

The Concordia vs. Bishop Luers boys basketball game Friday has been postponed, and will be played Jan. 23. ...

Norwell announced Monday the Knights boys basketball game at Bishop Dwenger today has been postponed to Jan. 19.

Scoring record set at Angola

Angola senior Hanna Knoll broke the Hornets program scoring record in a 51-45 win over Lakeland on Monday. Knoll scored 17 points to pass the 1,220 point mark set by Rachel Rinehart in 2013.

Hockey

28 teams in AHL set to compete

The American Hockey League announced 28 teams will participate in a season beginning Feb. 5. Four teams have been granted provisional relocations: the Binghamton Devils will play in Newark, New Jersey; the Ontario Reign will play in El Segundo, California; the Providence Bruins will play in Marlborough, Massachusetts; and the San Diego Gulls will play in Irvine, California. The Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds have opted out of the season.

Miscellaneous

Famed El Capitan climber dies at 89

George Whitmore, a member of the first team of climbers to scale El Capitan in Yosemite National Park and a conservationist who devoted his life to protecting the Sierra Nevada, has died from COVID-19 complications. He was 89.