US junior hockey tops Canada for world title

EDMONTON, Alberta – Spencer Knight made 34 saves, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the United States topped Canada 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the world junior hockey championship.

The Canadians were undefeated at the 2021 tournament and aiming to repeat as gold-medal winners but had to settle for silver on home ice after running into a strong American team.

The U.S., which finished sixth in 2020, won six straight games to capture its fifth under-20 title following a round-robin loss to Russia on opening day.

The Americans improved to 4-1 all time against Canada when going head to head for gold at the tournament.

In the earlier game, Anton Lundell had two goals and Finland beat Russia 4-1 to win the bronze medal.

Basketball

Ex-Irish assistant facing charges

A former Notre Dame men's basketball assistant coach Ryan Ayers was charged with three counts of voyeurism and one count of domestic battery. The charges stem from a relationships with two women over a four-year span in which he allegedly recorded them naked or while having sex without their consent. He also is accused of hitting one of the women in the face. Charging documents say the St. Joseph County Cyber Crimes Unit recovered from Ayers' cellphone “various images of naked women where they seem to be unaware that a photo was being taken of them.”

Game postponed after curfew set

A men's college basketball game scheduled to be played in Washington was postponed after a city curfew was imposed because angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. The Atlantic 10 Conference game between George Washington and UMass will be rescheduled by the league, GW announced.

Football

Lawrence makes NFL move official

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has made it official – he's heading to the NFL. Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 QB with the power arm and flowing hair, released a video on social media announcing he was leaving school and declaring for the NFL draft. “I really feel like I'm a man now and I'm ready to take on those challenges,” Lawrence said. “Super excited for life ahead. I'm grateful for Clemson and I'm going to miss it.”

Memphis QB gets scholar honor

Memphis quarterback Brady White has won the William V. Campbell Trophy given to the top scholar-athlete in college football. White was one of 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy selected by the National Football Foundation. As the winner, White receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship. The sixth-year senior is working on a doctorate in liberal studies. He came to Memphis as a graduate transfer after earning a business degree in three years at Arizona State and then earned a master's in sports administration in one year at Memphis.

Golf

LPGA leader stepping down

Mike Whan is leaving the LPGA Tour after 11 years as commissioner, a surprise announcement that comes just three weeks after he guided the tour through a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Whan did not set a date for when he would leave. The announcement was described as the start of a succession plan. He did not offer a clear reason for stepping away.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Essegian sets C. Noble record

Central Noble junior Connor Essegian became the all-time leading scorer for the Cougars during Tuesday night's 56-21 win over Wawasee. With a 3-pointer in the second quarter Essegian passed 1977 graduate Mike Young, who scored 1,251 points in his career. Essegian scored 17 points on Tuesday and now sits at 1,262 with about a season and a half left before he graduates.

HOCKEY

Komets' Haas opts to retire

Kyle Haas, who last season led the ECHL with 164 penalty minutes in just 45 games, has retired, according to the Komets. Haas had re-signed with Fort Wayne last summer, after totaling two goals and nine points as a rookie. He has been released.