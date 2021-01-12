College Hall to induct Irish lineman Taylor

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Aaron Taylor is among the 13 former players and coaches who make up the latest College Football Hall of Fame class. Taylor was a two-time All-American with the Irish and was the College Interior Lineman of the Year in 1993, a year in which he was also a team captain.

The National Football Foundation announced the newly elected hall of famers Monday. This class will be inducted in December.

Taylor, 48, was a first-round NFL draft pick and played six seasons in the pros. He is the 48th former Irish player to be selected for the Hall of Fame. The 54 Notre Dame players and coaches selected to the Hall are the most of any program.

Joining Taylor will be Southern California quarterback Carson Palmer; Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops; versatile running backs Darren Sproles of Kansas State and C.J. Spiller of Clemson; offensive tackle Harris Barton of North Carolina; defensive stars David Fulcher of Arizona State, Dan Morgan of Miami; Kenneth Sims of Texas; Andre Tippett of Iowa and Al Wilson of Tennessee. Former Eastern Illinois quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was also selected along with former Florida A&M coach Rudy Hubbard.

BASKETBALL

Gonzaga, Baylor stay 1-2 in poll

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men's basketball poll for the seventh consecutive week in the regular season. The Zags received 63 of 64 first-place votes from a national media panel in the poll released Monday and the Bears had the other one. Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out a top 5 that remained the same from last week.

Stanford No. 1 in women's poll

Stanford tightened its grip on the No. 1 spot in the The Associated Press women's college basketball poll Monday. The Cardinal received 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. Stanford was followed by Louisville, North Carolina State, UConn and South Carolina. The Wolfpack received the other No. 1 vote. At the other end of the poll, Washington State entered for the first time ever, at No. 25. Indiana was No. 18.

NBA news

The timing of Kyrie Irving's return to the Brooklyn Nets remains unknown, with coach Steve Nash saying Monday he had no update on the point guard's status. The Nets listed Irving as out for their game today against Denver, which will be the fourth straight he misses for personal reasons. Nash has said it's a private matter and has refused to discuss Irving's absence in detail. Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to sit out a week with an injured left leg,

GOLF

No British Open at Trump course

Donald Trump's ownership of Turnberry will prevent the Scottish course from staging the British Open for “the foreseeable future,” the chief executive of the R&A said. Turnberry hasn't hosted the tournament since it was bought by Trump in 2014. “We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said. Slumbers' comments came a day after the PGA of America voted to take the PGA Championship event away from Trump's New Jersey golf course next year. Last week, there was a Trump-fueled riot at the Capitol as Congress was certifying the election victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

HOCKEY

Komets release 3 players

The Komets released goaltender Thomas Proudlock and forwards Tommy Beaudoin and Liam Murphy, none of whom had played for Fort Wayne. It's suspected the Komets are making room on their roster as they ready for training camp to open around Jan. 31. The team has already signed defenseman Randy Gazzola – though that hasn't been announced yet – and has been negotiating with forward Brandon Hawkins. The only goalie currently on the roster is Stefanos Lekkas.

Babcock to join NBC Sports

Mike Milbury is out and Mike Babcock is in for NBC Sports' coverage of the NHL this season. Milbury had been with the network since 2008. He stepped away from broadcasting during the 2020 playoffs after drawing widespread criticism for saying players should be more focused in the league's coronavirus bubble because there were “not even any women here to disrupt your concentration.” Babcock, an NHL head coach for 17 seasons, joins NBC Sports more than a year after being fired by Toronto. The 2008 Stanley Cup-winning coach came under fire late last year for tactics that some considered to be mental abuse.