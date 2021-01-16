Vera Bradley Classic scheduled for September

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic, a beloved charity sports event that started in 1994, will be back this year – albeit later than usual.

The classic is scheduled for Sept. 17-20, the foundation announced Friday, with an 18-hole golf tournament slated for Fort Wayne Country Club and a 9-hole tournament at Orchard Ridge Country Club, according to a news release.

The golf tournaments are scheduled for Sept. 20, but the foundation said other events are being planned.

“In 2021, we are celebrating a new year, new hope and a new Classic schedule,” said Lynda Houk, executive director for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. “The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic is a much-loved tradition that brings our community together in the spirit of fun and friendly competition to invest in breast cancer research and connect in our shared commitment to end breast cancer. Every volunteer, participant and sponsor adds compassion and inspiration to our important work.”

Last season's classic was canceled because of the pandemic, and this year's was pushed from June to September to give more time for COVID-19 vaccines to become available.

The foundation has raised $36 million for advancements in breast-cancer research, including $1.4 million last year without the classic, which hauled in more than $1 million in 2019.

Funds raised from the classic support research conducted at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, part of the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center. The IU Cancer Center is designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center, the highest level of recognition awarded by the National Cancer Institute for research excellence, according to a news release.

The classic was founded in 1994 by Patricia Miller and Barbara Bradley Baekgaard after the death of Mary Sloan, one of the first Vera Bradley sales representatives.

Those interested in the classic – as potential participants, sponsors or volunteers – are advised to go to www.verabradley.org/events for updates.

