Ex-Georgia coach to lead Indiana defense

Indiana plans to hire former Georgia defensive backs coach Charlton Warren as its new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Warren was a co-defensive coordinator at Air Force, his alma mater, from 2008 to 2011 then defensive coordinator for the Falcons in 2012 and 2013. The latter season, Air Force gave up 40 points per game, eighth-worst nationally.

After leaving the Falcons, Warren was the defensive backs coach at Nebraska in 2014, at North Carolina from 2015 to 2016 and at Tennessee in 2017 before coaching cornerbacks at Florida in 2018.

Warren played defensive back for Air Force from 1996 to 1998 and is an Atlanta native. Warren would replace Kane Wommack, who left after two seasons as the IU defensive coordinator to take the head coaching job at South Alabama.

Basketball

Carroll girls up to 11th in IBCA poll

Carroll's girls team is ranked 11th in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll, which is regardless of school classification. Homestead is 18th. North Central is No. 1.

Spartan boys sit at 2nd in poll

Homestead is ranked second in IBCA's boys poll, just behind Lawrence North. Homestead got 3 of 20 first-place votes. Blackhawk Christian is fifth and Carroll 17th.

Harden notches triple-double

James Harden, who hadn't yet practiced with the team, delivered 32 points and a triple-double in his Brooklyn debut Saturday night in a 122-115 victory over the Orlando Magic. Harden had 14 assists and 12 rebounds.

Football

Hagen back on Boilers staff

Purdue hired Mark Hagen, who coached for the Boilermakers from 2000 to 2010 under Joe Tiller and Danny Hope, as its new defensive line coach. Hagen, a Carmel native and Indiana graduate, coached defensive tackles at Purdue from 2000 to 2005. Hagen was the co-defensive coordinator at Indiana from 2017 to 2018 and spent 2020 as the associate head coach for defense and defensive line coach at Texas.

Michigan names defensive coach

Michigan hired Baltimore Ravens linebacker coach Mike Macdonald, 33, as defensive coordinator. He replaces Don Brown, who became the defensive coordinator at Arizona.

Marshall hires Tide assistant

Marshall announced Charles Huff's hiring as head coach, after two seasons as Alabama's associate head coach and running backs coach. Huff, 37, is Marshall's first Black head football coach.

Chargers find next head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as head coach, according to reports late Sunday.

Golf

Na rallies late to win Sony Open

Three shots behind with six holes to play, Kevin Na birdied three straight holes and finished with an up-and-down birdie from behind the 18th green for a 5-under 65 and a one-shot victory in the Sony Open. Na finished one shot ahead of Joaquin Niemann and Chris Kirk in Honolulu. Niemann chipped in for birdie from 55 feet on the par-3 17th and got up-and-down with a long bunker shot on the 18th hole for a 66.

Miscellaneous

5th straight US gold for Chen

Even with an error at the beginning of his free skate, Nathan Chen was unbeatable, winning his fifth straight U.S. Figure Skating Championship. Not since Dick Button won each title from 1946-52 has any American man had such a streak. Throw in two world championships and being unbeaten since not medaling at the 2018 Olympics.

US yacht capsizes at America's Cup

United States challenger American Magic is assessing the extent of damage to its race yacht Patriot, which capsized and came close to sinking during racing Sunday in the America's Cup challengers series at Aucklan, New Zealand. Skipper Terry Hutchinson said American Magic is confident of making repairs and being able to continue in the Prada Cup series.