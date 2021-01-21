UNLV axes mascot, to keep Rebels name

LAS VEGAS – The University of Nevada Las Vegas has dropped its “Hey Reb!” mascot after nearly four decades, but it will keep its Rebels nickname.

University President Keith Whitfield pointed in a start-of-semester announcement to the removal last June of a campus mascot statue following racial justice protests around the nation and an outcry from student groups.

Whitfield's predecessor as UNLV president, Marta Meana, said at the time the future of the mascot would be studied.

“There are no plans to bring it back,” Whitfield said Tuesday, and no plans to create a new mascot.

Whitfield termed the nickname “a strong, nationally recognized brand,” that “captures the essence of an iconic city that is unconventional and celebrates its independence, tenacity and resiliency.”

“Rebels have a purpose or motivation for a greater cause and are not afraid to take risks to make incredible things happen,” he said.

Baseball

Springer signs with Blue Jays

George Springer became the most prominent among baseball's free agents to reach an agreement, a $150 million, six-year contract with Toronto, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Brantley signs deal with Astros

Outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a $32 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract, which is pending a successful physical, had not been announced.

Basketball

16th NBA game gets postponed

Contact-tracing issues for the Memphis Grizzlies meant they would not have enough players eligible to play in Portland, leading to the 16th game postponement for coronavirus-related reasons by the NBA this season. Of those, 15 have come since Jan. 10 and the number could rise again soon: Memphis is scheduled to play in Portland on Friday as well.

Williamson wins contract lawsuit

A federal judge in North Carolina has ruled in favor of New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson in a case concerning a contract he terminated with a Florida-based marketing agent who is seeking $100 million in damages from the former Duke star. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs in Winston-Salem ruled that marketing agent Gina Ford's contract with Williamson was void because Ford was not a licensed agent in the state at the time she met with Williamson and because the contract did not comply with key requirements in the state's sports agent law, the Uniform Athlete Agents Act.

Football

Urlacher brother receives pardon

The brother of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher has been pardoned of federal charges that he recruited for a multimillion-dollar illegal offshore gambling ring. Casey Urlacher, the mayor of the tiny Chicago suburb of Mettawa, was among those pardoned in the final hours of President Donald Trump's term as part of a flurry of clemency action that benefited more than 140 people. Casey Urlacher, 41, was charged in February and pleaded not guilty.

Hockey

Ovechkin among Capitals on list

Alex Ovechkin and three other Washington Capitals players were added to the NHL's COVID-19 list and the team was fined $100,000 by the league for violating coronavirus protocols, including a gathering in a hotel room. In addition to three-time MVP Ovechkin – one of just eight players in NHL history with more than 700 goals – the Capitals joining the COVID-19 list were center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and top goalie Ilya Samsonov.