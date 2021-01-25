Yankees make deal for Pirates pitcher

NEW YORK – The Yankees made another high-risk offseason addition to their starting rotation, acquiring right-hander Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday for four prospects.

Pittsburgh received right-handers Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure, infielder Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith.

Taillon, 29, has not pitched since May 1, 2019, following his second Tommy John surgery.

New York has a pending $11 million, one-year deal with right-hander Corey Kluber, who has pitched just one inning since his right forearm was broken by a comebacker on May 1, 2019. He tore a muscle in his pitching shoulder in his season debut last season.

Taillon is 29-24 with a 3.67 ERA in four major league seasons.

Baseball

Hand joining Nationals bullpen

Closer Brad Hand has agreed to a deal with the Washington Nationals, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Basketball

Spartans move to No. 1 in poll

Homestead is atop the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll, which doesn't take into account school size. The Spartans (16-0) got all 20 first-place votes after knocking off the previous No. 1 team, Lawrence North, on Saturday. Blackhawk Christian is fifth and Carroll 14th.

Carroll girls sit at No. 9 in IBCA poll

Carroll is ninth in the latest IBCA poll. North Central tops the poll. Homestead is 14th.

Football

Former Bears TE Olsen retires

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL to become a broadcaster. Olsen announced Sunday he is ending his 14-year career to join Fox as a game analyst. The first tight end with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Olsen, 35, played for the Bears, Panthers and Seahawks.

Golf

Kim holds on to win Express title

Si Woo Kim birdied two of the final three holes to finish 8-under 64, coolly rallying past late-charging Patrick Cantlay by one shot to win The American Express on Sunday for his third PGA Tour victory. Cantlay shot a 61 and surged out of 13th place to the front while breaking the Stadium Course record by two strokes. Kim wrapped up his third bogey-free round of the tournament with a two-putt par on the 18th to finish at 23-under 265.

Hatton wins as McIlroy fades

Tyrrell Hatton shot 6-under par in the final round Sunday to win the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship by four strokes after overnight leader Rory McIlroy, who faded with an uninspired even-par 72 to drop into third. Hatton carded a closing 66 to finish 18 under par and secure a sixth European Tour title.

Korda rallies to win in Orlando

Trailing by three shots headed to the back nine at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando on Sunday, Jessica Korda caught Danielle Kang with a late four-birdie burst to shoot 5-under 66, then won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions with a curling 30-footer for birdie on the first playoff hole. Kang shot 68. The leader after each of the first three rounds, she had a chance to extend the playoff, but missed her 18-foot birdie putt on the low side at the 185-yard 18th.

Hockey

Maple Leafs icon Armstrong dies

George Armstrong, who captained the Toronto Maple Leafs to four Stanley Cups in the 1960s, has died. He was 90. Armstrong had 296 goals and 417 assists over 21 seasons for the Leafs. Armstrong was one of the first players of Indigenous descent to play professional hockey. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975.

Miscellaneous

Olympic champ sets shot record

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke the world indoor shot put record at an American Track League meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Sunday. Crouser tossed the shot put 22.82 meters (74 feet, 101/2 inches) on his first attempt to break the mark of 22.66 (74-41/4) set by Randy Barnes on Jan. 20, 1989.