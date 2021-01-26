Thomas must donate to LBGTQ causes

Investment bank Citi decided Monday to keep its sponsorship of Justin Thomas, condemning the anti-gay slur he muttered and requiring him to donate a “meaningful portion” of his deal as part of an active role in LGBTQ causes.

Thomas, the No. 3 player in the world, missed a 4-foot par putt in the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua on Jan. 9 when TV audio caught him muttering the slur under his breath. Thomas apologized after the third and final rounds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. ended its sponsorship of him a week later.

Carla Hassan, the chief marketing officer of New York-based Citi, said Citi would work with Thomas to help accelerate support for the LGBTQ community and to increase awareness. Terms of his endorsement deal with Citi were not disclosed, nor did the company say how much money would be donated to various organizations as a “meaningful portion” of his sponsorship fee.

BASKETBALL

Spurs-Pelicans game called off

San Antonio's game in New Orleans was called off Monday night in the latest virus-related postponement for the NBA, one that came when the league determined that neither team would have enough players available. Meantime, the Los Angeles Clippers ruled out Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for today's game in Atlanta in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols.

COLLEGES

Saint Francis men lose to Taylor

No. 24 Saint Francis Cougars (16-6, 3-6 Crossroads) shot just 3 for 19 from the 3-point line in a 71-67 loss to Taylor in Upland. The Trojans improved to 10-8, 4-6. Jalan Mull led the Cougars with 23 points and also had six rebounds. Junior Antwaan Cushingberry chipped in with 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

PFW women lose volleyball opener

In Chicago, Katie Crowe recorded her 36th career double-double but Purdue Fort Wayne women's volleyball team fell to UIC 3-1 (25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 25-21) in the Mastodons' Horizon League debut. Crowe ended with 15 kills and 14 digs and was second on the team in digs to Rachael Crucis, who had 15.

Alabama breaks into Top 10

Gonzaga and Baylor have remained firmly atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll all season while everyone else keeps rotating in and out of the top 10 beneath them as potential challengers. This week, that includes Alabama for the first time in 14 years. While the Bulldogs and Bears earned all 64 first-place votes in Monday's latest Top 25 poll, the Crimson Tide had the week's biggest jump by climbing nine spots to No. 9. That is the program's highest ranking since last cracking the top 10 in January 2007.

Ex-Jags coach joins Tide staff

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has added former Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone to his staff. Marrone will coach the offensive line. Marrone joins new offensive coordinator and former Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien.

GOLF

Southern Hills to stage '22 PGA

The PGA Championship is headed back to Southern Hills next year, the Oklahoma course that gets its eighth major championship after the PGA of America cut ties with former President Donald Trump. The 2022 PGA Championship originally was to be played at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey. The PGA voted to terminate that contract, signed in 2014, after the Trump-fueled riot at he U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying the election victory of President Joe Biden.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Concordia names boys golf coach

Mike Mommer will return to Concordia as the boys golf coach. Mommer held the position previously until stepping down several years ago. Mommer is a 1963 Concordia graduate and has also taught for a combined 30 years at Heritage and New Haven.

HOCKEY

2 Blackhawks on NHL COVID list

The NHL placed Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist on the league's COVID-19 protocol list. The move means DeBrincat and Boqvist won't be able to play, practice or travel with the team until they are cleared. Chicago is scheduled to play at Nashville tonight.