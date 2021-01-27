2 added to K's roster; Bergh opting to retire

The Komets added to their lineup Tuesday by signing forward Nolan LaPorte and defenseman Johnny Coughlin.

However, according to the team, forward Mason Bergh has retired.

LaPorte, 28, had 16 goals and 39 points in 47 games last season with Scotland's Glasgow Clan. LaPorte, who has played in the ECHL for Atlanta, Florida and Quad City, had signed with Toledo before it opted out of this season. The Komets have also signed Brandon Hawkins and Randy Gazzola from the Toledo roster.

Coughlin, 25, played 56 games last season with Norfolk and Cincinnati, accruing 11 goals, 19 points and a minus-24 rating.

With training camp set to open Monday, the Komets have 25 players, including forward Travis Howe, whose signing was reported Monday by The Journal Gazette and announced by the ECHL today.

Bergh, 25, played 29 games last season with the Komets, totaling 10 goals and 19 points in 29 games. He also played 25 games with Ontario of the American Hockey League as a rookie.

Baseball

MLB free agency

Shortstop Marcus Semien agreed to an $18 million, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Semien hit .223 with seven homers, 23 RBI and .679 OPS in 53 games last season, his sixth with Oakland. ...

Michael Brantley has agreed to a $32 million, two-year contract with the Astros. Brantley is a four-time All-Star and a 2014 Silver Slugger award winner. He has a .297 average with 114 homers and 640 RBI in his career. ...

The Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto agreed on a $115.5 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Realmuto made his second NL All-Star team with the Phillies in 2019 and earned a Gold Glove. He had career-highs in homers (25), RBI (83) and slugging percentage (.493) that season. ...

Left-handed reliever Brad Hand finalized a $10.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Hand led the majors with 16 saves during the pandemic-truncated 2020 season for the Cleveland Indians, compiling a 2.05 ERA, .169 opponents' batting average, 29 strikeouts and four walks in 22 innings over 23 appearances. ...

The Orioles agreed Tuesday with free agent infielder Freddy Galvis to a one-year, $1.5 million contract. The 31-year-old hit .220 with seven homers and 16 RBI with the Reds last season. ...

Free agent second baseman César Hernández has agreed to return to the Cleveland Indians on a 1-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The AP on Tuesday.

High Schools

Carroll runner gets state award

Carroll senior Zoe Duffus has been named Indiana's Miss Cross Country by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. The Penn State commit was the top senior finisher at this fall's cross country state finals in Terre Haute, finishing second overall in 18 minutes, 2.2 seconds behind Lowell junior Karina James. Duffus led the Chargers to a second-place finish at the state championship, and was a part of Carroll's two state championship teams in 2018 and 2019.

Volleyball

PFW women drop 2nd straight

The Purdue University Fort Wayne women dropped its rematch with University of Illinois at Chicago, falling 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-17) at the Flames Athletic Centerin Chicago. Sydney Boerst and Katie Crowe led Purdue Fort Wayne (0-2) with eight kills apiece. Defensively, the Mastodons were paced by Rachael Crucis, who had 16 digs. Maggie Castleman paired her five kills with 11 digs, while Crowe had eight digs. ...

The Indiana Tech men swept No. 9 Aquinas 3-0 (27-25, 25-17, 26-24), their second win over an NAIA Top 15 team this season.

CORRECTION

Incorrect info on NHL milestone

In a story on Page 3B on Jan. 25 about the Red-Wings-Blackhawks game, The Associated Press erroneously misstated the background on Pius Suter's milestone. He became the first player to score each of his first three NHL goals in the same game since Montreal's Ryan Poehling in 2019.