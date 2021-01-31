Rockies deal All-Star Arenado to Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies in a trade needing approvals before it can be finalized, a person familiar with the swap told The Associated Press.

Arenado, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, signed a $260 million, eight-year deal with Colorado in February 2019 and is owed $199 million for the six remaining seasons.

Colorado would pay St. Louis a large amount of cash as part of the trade, the person said, and Major League Baseball must approve a transaction of more than $1 million. Arenado’s contract has a no-trade provision that requires his approval for any assignment. The 29-year-old Arenado has hit .293 with an .890 OPS over eight seasons, averaging 35 home runs and 114 RBI per 162 games.

Aided in part by hitter-friendly Coors Field, he’s led the National League in home runs three times and led the majors in RBI twice.

Baseball

Semien, Blue Jays complete deal

Infielder Marcus Semien and Toronto completed their $18 million, one-year contract the sides had agreed to Tuesday, subject to a successful physical. He joins a Blue Jays team that has been one of baseball’s few big spenders during the pandemic.

White Sox re-sign pitcher Rondon

The Chicago White Sox agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with pitcher Carlos Rodón, a person familiar with the negotiations said. The White Sox had nontendered Rodón last month, making him a free agent.

Cubs ink pitcher

Right-hander Trevor Williams agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs. The 28-year-old Williams was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh after he went 2-8 with a 6.18 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened season.

Gregorius to sign with Philadelphia

Philadelphia and shortstop Didi Gregorius agreed on a two-year, $28 million contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. Gregorius, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.

Loup, Mets finalize contract

Left-hander Aaron Loup finalized a $3 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets. Loup can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $50,000 each of 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60.

Basketball

Hunter to miss at least 1 game

De’Andre Hunter, who has emerged as Atlanta’s second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury. Hunter left Friday night’s 116-100 win at Washington after hurting the knee. His status will be reviewed next week. Hunter is averaging 17.2 points and 5.4 rebounds as a complement to Atlanta’s top scorer, point guard Trae Young.

Hockey

Blackhawks’ practice canceled

Chicago canceled practice out of concern about potential virus exposure. The NHL also announced that Blackhawks forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin had been added to the league’s COVID-19 protocol list, joining teammates Alex DeBrincat, Adam Boqvist and Lucas Wallmark. The NHL’s unavailability list covers multiple factors such as isolation or quarantines due to being “a high risk close contact.”

MISCELLANeOUS

Early deadlines

Because of early deadlines due to the snowstorm, some scores and results did not appear in today’s edition. Go to www.journalgazette.net for scores or see Monday’s paper.