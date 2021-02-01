MLB wants to push opening day a month

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball has proposed a one-month delay in starting spring training due to the coronavirus pandemic and pushing back opening day to April 28, two people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.

Under the plan presented to the players' union Friday, the regular season would be cut from 162 games to 154.

Also, the playoffs would be expanded from 10 teams to 14, the designated hitter would extend to the National League for the second straight season and MLB would keep the experimental rules for seven-inning doubleheaders and beginning extra innings with a runner on second base.

All players would report for spring training on March 22, back from the current calendar that calls a voluntary reporting date of Feb. 17 for pitchers, catchers and injured players, and Feb. 22 for others.

Opening day would be pushed back 27 days from its currently scheduled April 1 and the regular season would end Oct. 10 instead of Oct. 3. The postseason would extend into November.

The people familiar with the plan spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because no announcements were made. The sides have not discussed the proposal with each other since MLB made it.

A day before the plan was presented, Commissioner Rob Manfred said he would like to know by his regular Monday call with owners if the union had interest in delaying the start of spring training.

The reasoning behind the delay would be to gain time for more vaccinations and better assess the health situation.

Baseball

Simmons signs deal with Twins

The Minnesota Twins finalized an $10.5 million, one-year contract Sunday with shortstop Andrelton Simmons. Simmons batted .297 in 30 games during the pandemic-shortened season and is a career .269 hitter in nine years with Atlanta and the Angels.

Football

Ex-Wolverine to N. Colorado

Former Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey announced on social media he plans to transfer to Northern Colorado, where his dad is the head coach. In a Twitter post Sunday night, McCaffrey wrote: “Extremely honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Northern Colorado. Go Bears!!” McCaffrey threw for 242 career yards and three touchdowns as a backup at Michigan. He chose not to return to the Wolverines for a fourth year. His father, Ed, was hired by Northern Colorado on Dec. 12, 2019.

Golf

Casey gets European win

In Dubai, Paul Casey won the Dubai Desert Classic for his 15th European Tour title, closing with a 2-under 70 for a four-stroke victory. The 43-year-old Englishman finished at 17-under-par 271 at Emirates Golf Club. South Africa's Brandon Stone was second after a 72. Scotland's Robert Macintyre had a 74 to finish third at 12 under.

High Schools

Local teams retain rankings

There was no movement for local teams in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys basketball poll released Sunday, as Homestead (18-0) received all 20 first-place votes for the second week in a row. Blackhawk Christian (14-1) remains ranked fifth and Carroll (12-2) is still 14th. Leo (13-1) continues to receive votes in the poll, which is regardless of school classification. ... In the girls poll, North Central (21-2) remains the top-ranked team and Carroll (21-2) is fifth. Homestead (16-5) is 11th.

Snider senior chooses college

Snider senior defensive back Tavarious Easley-Jones announced Sunday that he has committed to play football at Dodge City Community College. A first-team all-SAC selection as a senior, Easley-Jones also qualified for the most recent track and field state finals in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore in 2019.

Soccer

Messi's contract leaked to paper

Lionel Messi's most recent contract with Barcelona is worth up to $673 million over four seasons, the newspaper El Mundo reported on Sunday. The Spanish daily said it had access to the document Messi signed with the Catalan club in 2017, which included fixed incomes and variables that could reach nearly $167 million each season. The newspaper said it is the most expensive contract ever agreed with an athlete in any sport.Barcelona denied responsibility for leaking the document and said it would take legal action against the newspaper.

US trounces Trinidad, 7-0

Jesús Ferreira scored his first two international goals and had three assists, and Paul Arriola and Jonathan Lewis scored twice each to power the United States over a rusty Trinidad and Tobago 7-0 in an exhibition on Sunday night. Lewis scored his first international goal, as did Miles Robinson. Ferreira, a 20-year-old Dallas midfielder, made his U.S. debut last February. He had a goal and three firsts in the first half alone.