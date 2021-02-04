Rights groups call for Beijing Games boycott

TOKYO – A coalition of 180 rights groups on Wednesday called for a boycott of next year's Beijing Winter Olympics tied to reported human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in China.

The games are to open in one year, on Feb. 4, 2022, and are set to go forward despite the pandemic.

The coalition is composed of groups representing Tibetans, Uighurs, Inner Mongolians, residents of Hong Kong and others.

The group has issued an open letter to governments calling for a boycott of the Olympics “to ensure they are not used to embolden the Chinese government's appalling rights abuses and crackdowns on dissent.”

Rights groups have previously asked the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee to move the games from China. The IOC has largely ignored the demands and says it's only a sporting body that does not get involved with politics.

The situation of the Uighurs in northwestern China has received most of the attention. Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on his first day in office that he believed genocide was being committed against Xinjiang's ethnic minorities.

China has brushed off the criticisms as interference in its internal affairs and politicization of sports. It has reacted strongly to charges of genocide. One Chinese official called it the “lie of the century.”

Baseball

MLB signings

Alex Avila finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Washington, which is expected to use him as the primary backup to starting catcher Yan Gomes. Avila, who turned 34 last week, was a free agent after playing in 2020 for the Minnesota Twins, batting .184 in 49 at-bats during the coronavirus-shortened season. ...

Minnesota is bringing back designated hitter Nelson Cruz on a one-year, $13 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. ...

Arizona agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with veteran relief pitcher Joakim Soria, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. Soria can earn $500,000 in performance incentives. ...

Right-hander Garrett Richards and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $10 million, one-year contract. Richards has an $8.5 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $10 million option for 2022 with a $1.5 million buyout. The 2022 price could escalate depending on 2021 performance. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, Boston designated right-hander Joel Payamps for assignment.

Basketball

Collapse not tied to virus: Experts

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson's collapse during a game nearly two months ago was not related to a positive COVID-19 test, his family said. University of Florida Health physicians consulted with other local and national experts who reviewed the relevant imaging and testing related to this case, and Johnson's family said: “The unanimous conclusion of all experts is that Keyontae's medical emergency was not related to or a result of a previous or current Covid diagnosis.”

Football

Buckeyes plan for spring practices

Ohio State football is planning for a “somewhat normal” string of spring practices starting next month and culminating in the return of the spring game in mid-April, coach Ryan Day said. Spring practice was cut short last year as the pandemic worsened. The Buckeyes practiced three times before spring break and didn't return to the field as a group until the fall ahead of a delayed and truncated season.

Schottenheimer in hospice care

Former Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer has been moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to a statement released by his family. Schottenheimer, 77, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014.

High schools

Area signings

Blackhawk Christian's Jimmy Bunner will officially sign to play golf at Bethel on Friday. ...

Bluffton senior Lauren Stout signed with Saint Francis volleyball on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3 high school middle will play on the right side for the Cougars.