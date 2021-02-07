Leon Spinks dies at 67, ex-heavyweight champ

LAS VEGAS – Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. has died after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67.

Spinks died Friday night, according to a release from a public relations firm. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away.

Spinks won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. But he rose in prominence when he beat Muhammed Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978.

Spinks had only seven professional fights under his belt when he got into the ring with Ali.

Baseball

Atlanta brings back vet Ozuna

Atlanta is bringing back Marcell Ozuna, signing the slugger to a $65 million, four-year contract. The Braves announced the deal for the 2020 NL home run and RBI leader less than two weeks before pitchers and catchers are set to report for spring training. The deal includes a fifth-year club option for $16 million with a $1 million buyout.

Andrus traded to Oakland

Veteran infielder Elvis Andrus was traded to Oakland. Texas is sending the 32-year-old Andrus, catcher Aramis Garcia and $13.5 million to the A's for designated hitter Khris Davis, along with catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker.

Bobsled

Humphries wins 4th world title

Kaillie Humphries is the world women's bobsled champion for a record fourth time, teaming with Lolo Jones to win the title on a snowy day in Altenberg, Germany. Humphries and Jones finished their four runs over two days in 3 minutes, 48.26 seconds. Germany finished second, third and fourth: Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack won the silver medal in 3:48.61, and Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi finished third in 3:49.27, followed by Stephanie Schneider and Leonie Fiebig in fourth. The U.S. sled of Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman finished fifth.

Football

Irish add to class

Notre Dame football added a commitment to its 2022 recruiting class when three-star Chantilly, Virginia, defensive end Aiden Gobaira chose the Irish over offers from Penn State, Arizona State and Duke, among others. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Gobaira is the No. 377 player nationally, per 247sports.com and the 23rd-ranked weak-side defensive end. He is the sixth commitment in Notre Dame's 2022 class, which ranks No. 6 in the country.

Brees redoes contract for '21

Drew Brees has agreed to renegotiate his salary down to the NFL minimum in 2021, a move that would save New Orleans more than $22 million next season, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Golf

On the course

In King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson was just one shot off the lead after completing his second round of the Saudi International early Saturday. Ryan Fox and Stephen Gallacher shared the lead at 10 under overall heading into the third round later Saturday.

In Scottsdale, Arizona, Jordan Spieth matched his career best with a 10-under 61 for a share of the third-round lead with Xander Schauffele in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The fourth-ranked Schauffele, coming off a second-place tie last week at Torrey Pines, shot a 65 to match Spieth at 18-under 196.