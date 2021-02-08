Koepka shoots 65, wins Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Brooks Koepka chipped in from 32 yards for eagle on the 17th hole to break a tie for the lead and then parred the last for a one-stroke victory Sunday in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Five strokes behind Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele entering the round, Koepka shot a 6-under 65 to finish at 19-under 265. The four-time major champion also won in 2015 at TPC Scottsdale for the first of his eight PGA Tour titles.

On the 334-yard 17th, Koepka hit a fairway wood 305 yards to the fairway short and left of the green, then holed out to the largest roar of the day from the crowd limited to 5,000 a day – a fraction of the usual size but the most on tour during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back at full strength after lingering left knee and hip problems, Koepka rebounded from a bogey on the second with an eagle on the par-5 third and birdied Nos. 13-15.

Schauffele birdied the par-4 18th for a 71 to tie for second with Kyoung-Hoon Lee (68). The fourth-ranked Schauffele tied for second last week at Torrey Pines.

Lee birdied 17 to pull within one of Koepka but drove right on the par-4 18th and had his 34-foot birdie try slide by on the high side.

Steve Stricker, the 53-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain who was trying to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour, shot a 67 to tie for fourth with Spieth (72) and Carlos Ortiz (64) at 17 under.

BASKETBALL

Pistons to trade Rose to Knicks

Derrick Rose is reuniting with Tom Thibodeau after a trade that brings him back to New York. The Knicks agreed to acquire the former NBA MVP from the Detroit Pistons, a person with knowledge of the details said, adding the Knicks will send Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round pick to the Pistons. The trade will reunite Rose with Thibodeau, his coach in Chicago when the guard became the youngest MVP in NBA history at 22 in 2011. Rose later spent one season in New York, averaging 18 points in 2016-17, before rejoining Thibodeau again in Minnesota. Rose is scoring 14.2 per game this season.

Hawks' Hunter to have surgery

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will undergo arthroscopic surgery today on his right knee and be sidelined for an extended period. He will undergo a lateral meniscus arthroscopic debridement procedure in Atlanta.

GOLF

Johnson wins Saudi event

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson won the Saudi International for the second time in three years after shooting a 2-under 68 in the final round to finish two strokes clear of Justin Rose and Tony Finau in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Separate prelims for state meet

The IHSAA released heat sheets for the girls swimming and diving state finals preliminaries, revealing the full field of swimmers who will compete at the IUPUI Natatorium on Friday and Saturday. To promote social distancing, the prelims will be split into two sessions, with swimmers from odd-numbered sectionals (including the Elkhart and Jay County sectionals) competing in the first session at noon Friday and qualifiers from even-numbered sectionals (including Warsaw and South Side) competing at 5:30 p.m.

Spartans, Braves 1-2 in new poll

Fort Wayne is home to the two top-ranked boys basketball teams in Indiana according to this week's IBCA boys basketball poll. Homestead (19-0) remains the No. 1-ranked team in the state after Luke Goode hit a buzzer-beater to beat Hamilton Southeastern 56-53 on Saturday. Blackhawk Christian (16-1) rose three spots to No. 2 after beating Tindley, the No. 5 team in Class A, 67-50 Saturday. Carroll was ranked No. 17.

TENNIS

Osaka wins at Aussie Open

Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka won her opening match at the Australian Open today. Osaka, who won the title in Melbourne two years ago, played the first match of the tournament in Rod Laver Arena and beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-2.