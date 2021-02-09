Wiley, Duffus, Steury run under Indiana indoor marks

Huntington North junior Addy Wiley finished first in the 800 meter run in a time of 2:11.26 at the Spire Scholastic Classic Showcase in Geneva, Ohio, on Sunday, and took second in the 1600 in 4:45.77, just 0.26 of a second in front of third-place finisher Zoe Duffus, a senior from Carroll. Duffus also took seventh in the 800 in 2:16.47.

Because they were running unattached in an indoor meet, the marks cannot count as school records, but times were faster than Wiley's own state-championship winning time of 4:46.93, which had been the third-fastest high school girls 1600 time in Indiana history according to IndianaRunner.com. Both marks bested the previous Indiana girls indoor record of 4:47.79, set by Courtney Adams of Brebeuf Jesuit in 1996.

Angola junior Izaiah Steury, the defending state cross country champion, finished second in the boys 3,200 in 8:59.49, which breaks the Indiana indoor mark of 8:52.84, set by Rudy Chapa of Hammond in 1974.

Angola sophomore Gracynn Hinkley took 10th place in the 3,200 in a time of 11:18.96.