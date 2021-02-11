Bucs celebrate title with boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. – Even on the water, it seems the connection between seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and his receivers cannot be denied.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a boat parade to celebrate their first NFL title in 18 years on a sun-splashed day with thousands of fans lining the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa.

At one point, Brady was captured on video tossing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat across the water to a shirtless Cameron Brate in another boat.

Brady threw two touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski, who teamed with Brate to form one of the best tight end tandems in the NFL this season.

Auto racing

Truex signs on to stay with Gibbs

Martin Truex Jr. signed a multiyear agreement to stay at Joe Gibbs Racing, where the 2017 NASCAR champion has won eight races in his two years with the team.

Baseball

On the diamond

Former Texas and Cincinnati manager Jerry Narron was hired by the Chicago White Sox as a major league instructor on manager Tony La Russa's staff. ...

Philadelphia agreed to minor league contracts with right-hander Brandon Kintzler and outfielder Matt Joyce, inviting both to big league spring training as non-roster players.

Basketball

Ball State men's game postponed

Ball State's men's basketball game Saturday against Eastern Michigan has been postponed because of roster issues with the Eastern Michigan's team related to COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

Football

On the field

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder before the NFL draft. ...

Denver is releasing cornerback A.J. Bouye after one tumultuous season, a person familiar with the situation told The AP. ...

Washington re-signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke to a two-year, $8.75 million contract.

Bears hire Pettine

Chicago hired former Green Bay defensive coordinator Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant. He will work under defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Golf

Optimism for British Open

British Open organizers said they have “cautious optimism” that golf's oldest major will go ahead at Royal St. George's in the U.K. in July. The event was canceled last year for the first time since 1945.

High schools

Area signings

Norwell senior Eli Riley, a multisport athlete for the Knights, officially signed with Saint Francis baseball. Another local multisport athlete, Lukas North of Bishop Luers, signed with the Cougars' baseball team on Tuesday. ...

In other Saint Francis commitments, Lily Kissner of Leo has committed to the Saint Francis women's cross country and track teams. ...

DeKalb's Penelope Swift has signed with Trine cross country. She finished 36th at the West Noble sectional this past fall, helping the Barons to a third-place finish.

Hockey

Komets cut 1, trade another

The Komets, who open the regular season Friday at Wheeling, West Virginia, trimmed their roster Wednesday by trading Austin McIlmurray and cutting John Coughlin. McIlmurray, a rookie forward, was dealt to Wichita for an undisclosed amount of cash.

Full Komets schedule released

The ECHL unveiled the Komets' full schedule of 50 games, and Fort Wayne will play Indy 20 times and Wheeling 19 times. South Carolina, Wichita and Utah will be faced three times each, and the Komets play Jacksonville and Florida once. The season, which starts Friday at Wheeling, concludes June 5 at Utah.