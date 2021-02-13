Purdue Fort Wayne loses its 7th straight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Michael Akuchie had a season-high 23 points plus 13 rebounds as Youngstown State got past Purdue Fort Wayne 84-70 on Friday.

Garrett Covington had 18 points for the Penguins (12-10, 7-10 Horizon League), who earned their fourth consecutive win. Naz Bohannon added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 13 points.

Jarred Godfrey had 24 points for the Mastodons (6-12, 5-12), who have lost seven straight games. Jalon Pipkins added 18 points, and Deonte Billups had 10 points.

BASKETBALL

PFW women fall to Cleveland St.

Purdue Fort Wayne senior Sierra Bell recorded her first-career double-double, but the Mastodons lost 68-45 at Cleveland State. Bell finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Purdue Fort Wayne fell to 0-19, 0-17 Horizon League. Cleveland State improved to 7-7, 6-7.

FOOTBALL

Diversity group calls out Jaguars

A group whose mission is to increase diversity in the NFL has strongly criticized the Jacksonville Jaguars and new coach Urban Meyer for hiring assistant Chris Doyle. The Fritz Pollard Alliance cited issues involving Doyle when he worked at the University of Iowa. “Urban Meyer's statement, 'I've known Chris for close to 20 years,' reflects the good ol'boy network that is precisely the reason there is such a disparity in employment opportunities for Black coaches.”

Lawrence throws for NFL teams

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence worked out for several NFL personnel including his expected future pro coach, Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL draft, the spot held by the Jaguars. Lawrence had planned to throw on Clemson's Pro Day on March 11. He moved up things when he learned he'd need surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder.

GOLF

Spieth leads at Pebble Beach

Jordan Spieth shot a 5-under 67 at Spyglass in Pebble Beach, California, to take a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger going into the weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Spieth was at 12-under 132.

Olympics

Tokyo Games president resigns

Yoshiro Mori resigned as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee after sexist comments made last week in which he said women “talk too much.” The resignation of the former Japanese prime minister at an executive board meeting comes just more than five months before the postponed Olympics are to open in the middle of a pandemic with public sentiment overwhelmingly against the games. The pandemic is one reason, and the soaring costs are the other.