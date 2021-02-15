Speedskater breaks 10,000 meters record

HEERENVEEN, Netherlands – Nils van der Poel of Sweden set a world record in the 10,000 meters on Sunday to win his second title at the world single distances speedskating championships at the Thialf Oval.

Van der Poel's winning time of 12:32.95 shaved nearly a second off the record set a year ago by Graeme Fish of Canada at the Utah Olympic Oval.

“Eat fish for dinner!” a beaming Van der Poel yelled into a camera after his victory.

Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands, the 2014 Olympic 10,000-meter champion, was second, nearly 13 seconds behind Van der Poel.

BASEBALL

Turner re-signs with Dodgers

Justin Turner is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers, announcing via Twitter on Saturday night that he's ready to “run it back” with the World Series champions. The 36-year-old third baseman batted .307 with four homers, 23 RBI and an .860 OPS during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was pulled from the deciding Game 6 of the World Series after testing positive for the coronavirus. He infamously returned to the field after the final out and removed his mask near teammates during the celebration.

Mariners to sign lefty Paxton

Left-hander James Paxton is returning to the Seattle Mariners after an injury-filled second season with the New York Yankees. The 32-year-old left-hander and the Mariners agreed Saturday to an $8.5 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

BASKETBALL

Hamstring strain sidelines Durant

The Brooklyn Nets won't have Kevin Durant for at least the next two games of their West Coast road trip. He has a mild hamstring strain, the team said, and will sit out both ends of the Nets' back-to-back today and Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

BOBSLED

US pilot wins her 2nd world title

Kaillie Humphries of the United States ended up on top of the world – twice. Humphries ended her international season Sunday by winning the inaugural women's monobob world championship in Altenberg, Germany, adding that gold medal to the one she and Lolo Jones claimed on the same track last weekend. It was her fifth world championship, her third in as many tries since getting her release from the Canadian program and beginning to slide for the United States in 2019. If Humphries is going to race for the U.S. in next winter's Beijing Olympic Games, she needs to obtain citizenship in the coming months.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Signings

Angola's Garrett Sauter, a sprinter and hurdler, signed with Indiana Tech on Friday. Also on Friday, Hornets senior softball player Adriana Wilcox signed with Goshen.

Homestead still tops boys poll

Undefeated Homestead (21-0) remains the No. 1 team in the IBCA boys basketball poll, gathering 19 of 20 first-place votes. No. 2 Carmel (18-2) received the other first-place vote. Blackhawk Christian (17-3) dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 after losses to No. 4 Indianapolis Cathedral (16-2) on Friday and non-IHSAA side Elevation Prep on Saturday. Carroll (15-4) remains No. 17.

HOCKEY

ECHL suspends Komets rookie

Komets rookie forward Stephen Harper was suspended two games by the ECHL for kneeing Wheeling's Joshua Winquist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory by the Nailers. Harper, who had scored in the second period, received a major penalty and a game misconduct for the kneeing in the third period. Wheeling tied it on the ensuing power play.

SKIING

Austrian sweeps speed double

Vincent Kriechmayr matched two legends of Alpine skiing at the world championships in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday by adding downhill gold to the super-G title he won three days ago. The Austrian became only the third man to complete the speed double at a worlds after Hermann Maier did it in 1999 and Bode Miller in 2005.