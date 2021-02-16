Pistons to sit Griffin as options weighed

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons plan to keep Blake Griffin out of the lineup while he and the organization work out a decision on his future, a sign the star forward's days with the team could be numbered.

“After extensive conversation with Blake's representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties,” Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said in a statement Monday. “We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved.”

Griffin, who turns 32 next month, came to Detroit in a trade during the 2017-18 season, but the Pistons have made just one postseason appearance with him and have spent much of the last year overhauling their roster in earnest. Detroit is 8-19 this season, and Griffin has already missed seven games. He is averaging 12.3 points – a career low.

BASEBALL

Catcher, Dodgers reach 2-year deal

Catcher Austin Barnes and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a salary arbitration hearing when they agreed to a $4.3 million, two-year contract.

BASKETBALL

NBA news

Forward Anthony Davis' injured Achilles tendon is not ruptured, and he will be reevaluated when the Los Angeles Lakers return from their road trip. The defending NBA champions made the announcement Monday after an MRI exam for Davis, who is out indefinitely. ...

Cleveland will make center Andre Drummond inactive for upcoming games as the Cavaliers pursue a trade for him, a person familiar with the team's plans told The Associated Press.

Fever, Lynx deal picks, players

The Indiana Fever had a busy Monday, trading for Minnesota's 2022 first-round pick and Lindsay Allen from Las Vegas. The Fever also acquired Odyssey Sims from the Lynx before waiving her. Indiana also got the negotiating rights to Temi Fagbenle and the Lynx's third-round pick next season. Indiana sent its second-round pick to Minnesota. Trading Sims gave the Lynx some salary cap relief so that they could officially sign free agent Aerial Powers, which also happened Monday.

FOOTBALL

Ex-Bucs receiver found dead

Vincent Jackson, the former Bucs and Chargers receiver, was found dead Monday in a Brandon, Florida, hotel where he had been living since January. He was 38. On Monday, a housekeeper at the Homewood Suites in Brandon found Jackson dead in his room around 11:30 a.m. There were no apparent signs of trauma, the department said. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

UCF hires former Auburn coach

Central Florida hired Gus Malzahn as its football coach, a little more than two months after he was fired by Auburn. Malzahn was 68-35 in eight years with the Tigers, never having a losing season and going 39-27 in the Southeastern Conference. UCF scheduled an afternoon news conference to introduce its new coach. UCF lost both its athletic director (Danny White) and football coach (Josh Heupel) to Tennessee last month.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Norwell, Carroll to play in LaPorte

The schedule for Saturday's girls basketball semistate games has been set. Both Carroll and Norwell will be playing at LaPorte. Class 3A Norwell (23-5) will play South Bend Washington (21-5), which was ranked No. 5 in its class in the final AP poll, at noon (11 a.m. Central time). Class 4A Carroll (25-2) will face IBCA No. 2 Crown Point (23-1) at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

MISCELLANEOUS

Early deadlines

