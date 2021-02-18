Ants get big man back after injury, visa delay

Amida Brimah, a 6-foot-11 center, was supposed to be with the Mad Ants last season but tore his ACL just before training camp. Now recovered, he was slated to be with the Mad Ants for their opener last week, but a problem with his immigration work visa held him up.

It finally looks as if he'll be on the court today for Fort Wayne, which added him to the roster Wednesday and released Raphiael Putney.

The Mad Ants (1-4) face Santa Cruz (1-3) and former NBA star Jeremy Lin at 3 p.m. in Orlando, Florida. The game will be on ESPN+ or the Mad Ants' Facebook page (available within 50 miles of Fort Wayne).

Brimah, 27, won a national championship with UConn in 2014 and was the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year in 2015. In 2018-19, he averaged 8.8 points, 8 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 1.4 assists for Austin of the G League.

Baseball

Tebow retires

Tim Tebow is retiring from baseball after five years as a minor leaguer with the New York Mets. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and reached Triple-A, encouraged by Sandy Alderson, then general manager and current team president.

Indians' Allen opts to retire

Cody Allen, the Cleveland Indians' career saves leader and an underappreciated closer for the team, has retired at age 32.

Rays deal Curtiss

Right-handed reliever John Curtiss was traded by Tampa Bay to Miami for minor league first baseman Evan Edwards. The Rays also dealt minor league catcher Ronaldo Hernández and minor league infielder Nick Sogard to Boston for pitchers Chris Mazza and Jeffrey Springs and cash.

Basketball

UConn wins after return to No. 1

Christyn Williams scored 21 points and Paige Bueckers added 20 to help No. 1 UConn cruise to a 77-32 win over St. John's. UConn (17-1, 14-0 Big East) moved up to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time this season. They have been No. 1 for at least one week in each of the past nine seasons. The next closest active streak is two years in a row.

Football

Randle El joins Lions as coach

New Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell announced the hiring of Antwaan Randle El as wide receivers coach. Campbell added the former NFL receiver to his staff after he was with Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay the last two seasons as an offensive assistant. Randle El was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2002, and the former Indiana quarterback and point guard had a nine-year career in the NFL as a dynamic receiver with the Steelers and Washington.

Hockey

Broken thumb sidelines Trouba

The struggling New York Rangers will be without defenseman Jacob Trouba for four to six weeks because of a broken thumb. Trouba averaged over 22 minutes a game, so no one player will be able to make up for his absence.

MISCELLANEOUS

Frigid weather cancels games

The wintry weather blast in Texas and Oklahoma has led to another postponement for the Dallas Stars while adding to the list of Top 25 college basketball games now on hold because of issues with frigid temperatures and icy conditions for travel. No. 8 Alabama's visit to Texas A&M has been called off along with the fifth-ranked Texas A&M women's game the same day at home against Missouri. Also off are No. 9 Oklahoma's home game against No. 12 Texas and No. 15 Texas Tech's game at TCU. Two Big 12 women's games were rescheduled – No. 7 Baylor's game at Oklahoma was moved back a day to Sunday, and a Texas-TCU game that was supposed to be played Wednesday was moved to March 7.