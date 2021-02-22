US blanks Brazil in SheBelieves Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. – Christen Press scored in the 11th minute, Megan Rapinoe added a late goal and the U.S. women beat Brazil 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday.

The United States sits atop the SheBelieves Cup standings with two wins. Canada beat Argentina 1-0 in the late match Sunday. The round-robin tournament concludes Wednesday when the U.S. plays Argentina (0-2) and Canada (1-1) faces Brazil (1-1).

The United States, winner of the last two World Cups, is unbeaten in 36 straight games and 52 straight at home.

Press took a pass from Lindsey Horan and rushed forward, fooling a defender before a powerful strike to the far corner of the net. It was Press' 10th goal in her last 13 national team games and 59th international goal.

It was the 10th straight shutout for U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

BASEBALL

Strasburg talks about injury

The nerve issue in Stephen Strasburg's wrist that ended his 2020 season after five innings would get aggravated every time he threw a baseball, he said Sunday, and “basically would go from numbness in my thumb to numbness in my whole hand.” Speaking to reporters for the first time since before he was shut down in August, the Washington Nationals ace said the problem went away immediately after the 15-minute carpal tunnel surgery. The 2019 World Series MVP began preparing for this season much earlier than usual, doing a light catch on Nov. 1 instead of mid-December, and throwing bullpens early in January instead of late in the month.

MLB news

Right-hander Aaron Sanchez, who sat out last season, finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. ... The New York Mets signed outfielder Kevin Pillar to a one-year deal Sunday and designated outfielder Guillermo Heredia for assignment.

BASKETBALL

NBA roundup

In New Orleans, Brandon Ingram highlighted a 33-point performance by hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer with 33.3 seconds left in overtime, and the New Orleans Pelicans held on for 120-115 victory over the Boston Celtics after rallying from 24 points down in the third quarter. ...

In Orlando, Florida, Nikola Vucevic had 37 points and 11 rebounds, Evan Fournier added a season-high 29 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons. Orlando has won three in a row, the Magic's longest since opening the season 4-0. The teams will play again in Orlando on Tuesday night. ...

In Cleveland, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points and nine assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated Cleveland 117-101 to hand the Cavaliers their 10th consecutive loss.

COLLEGES

Texan commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2022 football recruiting class when Jadarian Price, a four-star running back from Denison, Texas, chose the Irish over offers from Texas, Ohio State and Auburn, among others.

Manchester top seed in HCAC

Using a blind draw format to construct this year's conference tournament bracket, Manchester was awarded the top overall seed in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament. The Spartans will get a first round bye and will play host to the winner of the matchup between Anderson and Earlham on March 3.

Manchester women 4th seed

Using a blind draw format, the Manchester women were awarded the No. 4 seed in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference basketball tournament. The Spartans will play No. 5 seed Transylvania in the quarterfinals March 3 in Stauffer-Wolfe Arena in North Manchester.

GOLF

Woods hopes to play in Masters

Tiger Woods says he's doesn't know when he will return from a fifth back surgery, and he could not give a definitive answer Sunday when asked if he would be at the Masters. “God, I hope so,” Woods on the CBS broadcast of the Genesis Invitational. Woods, at Riviera to hand out the trophy as the tournament host, had a microdiscectomy Dec. 23. It was the fifth surgery on his back.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Homestead boys ranked No. 1

The undefeated Homestead basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the latest IBCA boys basketball poll. The Spartans (22-0) collected 400 votes. Blackhawk Christian is sixth with 298 votes. Carroll is 20th with 24 votes.