Gasol signs to return to team in Barcelona

BARCELONA – Pau Gasol is going home, announcing that he will sign to play with FC Barcelona again and rejoin the franchise with which he started his professional basketball career more than 20 years ago.

Gasol is a six-time NBA All-Star, winning a pair of championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 40-year-old who was born in Barcelona last appeared in the NBA on March 10, 2019, for Milwaukee.

“I'm happy to return to the club where I began, and I'm excited about this new opportunity,” he wrote in a post on social media.

“I hope to contribute to the first team very soon. I want to thank Barca and its technical staff for making it possible to join them,” he added.

Gasol debuted for Barcelona in the 1998-99 season, was part of two Liga ACB – the top Spanish league – championships in three years, then was the No. 3 pick in the 2001 NBA draft.

Baseball

Teheran signs with Detroit

Detroit announced its minor league contract with right-hander Julio Teheran. Teheran, 30, will report to major league spring training. He was 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA last season with the Los Angeles Angels.

Gardner, Wilson sign with Yanks

Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees finalized a $5.15 million, one-year contract for the outfielder to return for a 14th season. New York also finalized its deal with left-hander Justin Wilson that also could be worth $5.15 million for two seasons.

Basketball

Mastodon on All-League team

Jarred Godfrey, a Purdue Fort Wayne guard, was selected to the Horizon League's All-League third team, as voted on by head coaches. Wright State's Louden Love was selected conference Player of the Year for the second time. Cleveland State's Tre Gomillion was Defensive Player of the Year. Detroit Mercy's Matt Johnson was Sixth Man of the Year, and Cleveland State's Dennis Gates was Coach of the Year. Joining Love on the All-League First Team were Wright State's Tanner Holden, Oakland's Jalen Moore, Cleveland State's Torrey Patton and Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis.

High schools

Sectional change

Boys basketball Sectional 6, which was scheduled to be held at Wayne, will now be hosted by Columbia City, several athletic directors at participating schools have confirmed. The IHSAA had previously stated that sites for tournament events might be moved due to differing COVID restrictions implemented by counties or school districts. The schools competing in Sectional 6 are Class 4A No. 1 Homestead, Columbia City, South Side, Wayne, Huntington North and New Haven.

Furst named player of week

Blackhawk Christian senior Caleb Furst was named the IBCA boys player of the week for District 1.

Garrett puts 4 on NECC first team

Garrett players Bailey Kelham, Morgan Ostrowski, Taylor Gerke and Nataley Armstrong were all named to the NECC first team. Angola was represented on the first team by Hanna Knoll and Lauren Leach, Central Noble by Lydia Andrews and Bridgette Gray and West Noble by Lillian Mast and Mackensy Mabie. Eastside's Sullivan Kessler and Fremont's Jada Rhonehouse were also named to the first team.

US backs out of transgender suit

The U.S. Justice Department removed its support for a federal lawsuit in Connecticut that seeks to reverse a state policy allowing the participation of transgender athletes in girls high school sports. The lawsuit was filed a year ago by several cisgender runners who argue they have been deprived of wins, state titles and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against two transgender sprinters.

Volleyball

Bikinis get OK for Qatar event

There will be “no restrictions” against female beach volleyball players wearing bikinis during a tournament in Qatar, the sport's governing body said after players threatened to boycott. The Middle Eastern country is hosting the Beach Volleyball World Tour from March 8 to 12.