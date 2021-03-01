Former Irish football star Louis Nix dies

Louis Nix III, an All-American defensive tackle at Notre Dame and a third-round NFL draft pick in 2014, has died, his mother announced Saturday. Nix was 29.

There are few details as yet about the cause of Nix's death. The former Irish star's mother reported him missing last week in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nix was a three-year contributor with the Irish, totaling 122 tackles, including 14 for loss and 21/2 sacks from 2011 to 2013. His best season came in 2012, when he had 50 tackles, 71/2 for loss, a pair of sacks, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery on the way to third-team All-American honors and an undefeated regular season for the Irish.

The 6-foot-2, 330-pound Nix was limited to four career NFL games, all in 2015, because of injuries.

In December, the Jacksonville native was shot while filling his car's tires at a gas station in his hometown. At the time, he said he spent more than a week in the hospital and that a bullet entered his lung.

BASEBALL

Details emerge in Tatis contract

Fernando Tatis Jr. gets a full no-trade provision through 2028 as part of his $330 million, 14-year contract with the San Diego Padres. After that he will have the ability to block a trade to 13 teams for the remainder of the deal. His contract calls for a $10 million signing bonus and a $1 million salary this year. His yearly salary then starts to escalate until it reaches $36 million in the final six years.

BASKETBALL

Raptors-Bulls game called off

The Toronto Raptors' issues with the coronavirus have worsened, prompting the NBA to call off their game scheduled for Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls. The league said the Raptors are dealing with positive test results, without disclosing how many, and that combined with ongoing contact-tracing issues meant they would not have the league-required eight players available to play.

Bucks' win streak reaches 5 games

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and sparked a closing 9-0 run to help Milwaukee rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 for the Bucks' fifth consecutive victory. The Bucks won for the first time in 11 games this season when trailing after three quarters.

Likely women's seeds revealed

UConn, Stanford, Texas A&M and South Carolina would be the top seeds if the women's NCAA Tournament began Sunday. The NCAA selection committee revealed the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Sunday's games were factored into the reveal. The NCAA also announced the four region names: Alamo, Hemisfair, Mercado and River Walk. Those were chosen to honor the San Antonio region, which is hosting the entire tournament.

Homestead stays No. 1 in final poll

Homestead is ranked No. 1 in the final IBCA coaches poll of the season. The Spartans (22-0) received 19 of 20 first-place votes, and second-place Carmel (20-2) received one top vote. Blackhawk Christian (21-3) rose one spot to No. 5, and Carroll (15-6) improved by one spot to No. 19 despite being idle this week. Leo (18-4) is no longer receiving votes after losing to Blackhawk Christian and Woodlan last week, and South Adams (15-8) received votes.

FOOTBALL

Michigan snags Texas Tech QB

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman indicated on Twitter on Sunday that he is transferring to Michigan. Bowman threw for 1,602 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games last season. He played in 19 games for Texas Tech across three seasons.

Pioneer Black analyst dies at 81

Irv Cross, the former NFL defensive back who became the first Black man to work full-time as a sports analyst on national television, died Sunday. He was 81. From Hammond, Indiana, Cross starred in football and track and field at Northwestern. Cross joined CBS in 1971, becoming the first Black network sports show anchor.

HORSE RACING

Trainer on dead horse in photo

Gordon Elliott, a three-time British Grand National-winning trainer, apologized Sunday after being pictured sitting on a dead horse. The undated photo was shared across Twitter on Saturday, but Elliott only confirmed its authenticity a day later. Elliott said the photo was taken “some time ago” after a horse died of an apparent heart attack on the gallops.