Several area girls get basketball honors

Angola senior Hanna Knoll has been named to the IBCA Senior All-State “Supreme 15,” and Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson has been named to the Underclass All-State “Supreme 15,” the IBCA announced on Tuesday.

Maiah Shelton of Norwell and Lamyia Woodson of South Side were named to the Large School All-State senior team, and Woodson's teammate Olivia Smith was named to the Large School All-State underclassman team. Hailee Kline of Blackhawk Christian was named to the Small School All-State underclassmen team.

Seniors Emme Boots of Bluffton, Chanteese Craig of Concordia, Kaylee Fuelling of Norwell, Sage Hammond of Adams Central, Destiny Jackson of Snider, Chloe Jollof of Lakewood Park Christian, Lillian Mast of West Noble, Emily Parrett of Carroll and Morgan Shifferly of Bellmont were all honorable mentions.

The underclass honorable mentions include Carroll's Taylor Fordyce and Saniya Jackson, Garrett's Taylor Gerke, Bailey Kelham and Morgan Ostrowski, West Noble's Mackensy Mabie, Concordia's Annaka Nelson, Warsaw's Abby Sanner and Homestead's Alison Stephens.

BASEBALL

TinCaps hiring for 2021 season

The TinCaps are hiring part-time employees for the 2021 season, the franchise announced Tuesday. The season opens at Parkview Field on May 4 and runs through the middle of September. Those wishing to apply can go to www.milb.com/fort-wayne/forms/tincaps-jobs.

Cubs sign Tepera

The Chicago Cubs finalized an $800,000, one-year deal with reliever Ryan Tepera, a deal that allows him to earn up to $1.75 million, and opened a roster spot by designating right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. for assignment.

Basketball

Big Ten clarifies on championship

The Big Ten confirmed its regular-season championship will be determined based on winning percentage. The clarification from a league spokesman was needed because Michigan is on track to play just 17 conference games, while Illinois is set to play the full 20.

Skills contests' players revealed

Former NBA All-Star 3-point champions Stephen Curry of Golden State and Devin Booker of Phoenix head the field for Sunday's contest. The four others competing are the Boston duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Chicago's Zach LaVine and Utah's Donovan Mitchell – all of them All-Stars. ... All-Stars Luka Doncic of Dallas, Domantas Sabonis of Indiana, Julius Randle of New York, Nikola Vucevic of Orlando, Chris Paul of Phoenix and Portland's Robert Covington will participate in the skills competition.

Creighton coach apologizes

Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized Tuesday for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame locker room talk following a loss over the weekend.

Football

NFL notes

Minnesota released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph, ending his 10-season run with the team. ... Miami told linebacker Kyle Van Noy he will be released. ... An attorney for the family of Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City assistant coach Britt Reid, says the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk.

Horse racing

Jockey sorry for video with horse

Rob James, an amateur jockey from Ireland, apologized after video of him sitting on a dead horse was posted on social media.

Soccer

Pelé vaccinated

Pelé received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, calling it an “unforgettable day.”

Volleyball

PFW women lose to Green Bay

Despite career-highs from Madison Gates, Ramei Jackson and Sydney Boerst, the Purdue Fort Wayne women dropped a five-set heartbreaker at Green Bay (26-24, 18-25, 17-25, 25-20, 15-12). Gates had a career-high 66 assists with 14 digs for a double-double. Purdue Fort Wayne fell to 8-4, 8-4 Horizon League.