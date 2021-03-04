Winslow II sentenced to 14 years in prison

SAN DIEGO – Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California, including one who was homeless when he attacked her in 2018.

The 37-year-old son of San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame receiver Kellen Winslow appeared via videoconference at the hearing in San Diego Superior Court in Vista, a city north of San Diego.

San Diego County Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman said Winslow can only be described in “two words and that is a sexual predator.”

The judge said he preyed on women who were especially vulnerable, befriending a homeless woman, picking up a 54-year-old hitchhiker, and attacking a teen after she had passed out at a party.

The 14-year-sentence was the maximum allowed under a plea deal. He was convicted of forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, assault with intent to commit rape, indecent exposure and lewd conduct in public.

Four of the women who gave statements Wednesday, including one victim who had the prosecutor read hers. All described suffering for years after their attacks from fear and emotional trauma.

Basketball

NBA announces charity spending

The last shot of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game will be worth $300,000 for either the Thurgood Marshall College Fund or United Negro College Fund, the league said in revealing how an estimated $3 million in charitable donations from the contest will be distributed. Those two organizations that support historically Black colleges or universities will be the primary benefactors, each guaranteed $500,000 in scholarship funding before the game even starts and with an additional $750,000 at stake during the game.

Football

Bears moves

Chicago re-signed offensive lineman Alex Bars as well as four other of their exclusive rights free agents. The Bears also re-signed tight end J.P. Holtz, running back Ryan Nall and linebackers James Vaughters and Josh Woods.

No Washington cheerleaders

Washington will not have cheerleaders for the first time since the NFL's longest-running cheerleading team was founded in 1962, with a coed dance team taking its place.

Lions sign WR Williams to deal

Detroit is adding a veteran option to the roster ahead of free agency, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Tyrell Williams, according to an ESPN report.

Saints moves

New Orleans cut eight-year veteran tight end and special teams regular Josh Hill and also voided the contract of Jared Cook, who was due to become a free agent this offseason.

Hockey

Komets allowed 400 more fans

The Allen County Department of Health has given the go-ahead for the Komets to sell an additional 400 tickets to their games Friday and Saturday at Memorial Coliseum, after considering the current state of the pandemic. The tickets are available at the Memorial Coliseum box office or through TicketMaster.

Olympics

No foreign fans for 2021 games

The postponed Tokyo Olympics look like they will take place without any fans from abroad when they open in just under five months. The Japanese newspaper Mainichi said the decision had been made to exclude foreign fans. It cited only unnamed sources “involved in the discussions.”