Indiana Tech men win 6th straight track title

YANKTON, S.D. – The Indiana Tech men won their sixth NAIA indoor track national championship in eight years and second in three years in a wild and thrilling fashion.

There were at least 10 lead changes in the standings throughout the final day, with the team national champion being determined on the final event of the day at the Ruth Donohoe Fieldhouse on the campus of Mount Marty, South Dakota.

After Indiana Tech claimed the 4x400m relay title, the Warriors were trailing by 1.5 points to Dordt (Iowa) before the final event. The Warriors sealed the crown after Neville Smith's third place in the triple jump on the final event, scoring 51.5 points in the meet.

The Warriors scored 16 points in the final two events to claim the team title. Doug Edgar was named the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Coach-of-the-Year after guiding his women's and men's squads to a sweep of the national titles (the Tech women won the team title Friday).

Auto racing

Nemechek wins Truck series race

John Hunter Nemechek beat boss Kyle Busch, ending Busch's three-race winning streak at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with a victory Friday night in the NASCAR Truck Series race.

Basketball

McDermott suspended

Creighton suspended McDermott indefinitely, after he had coached in a Wednesday loss at Villanova. Assistant coach Alan Huss was interim head coach for the Butler game.

Football

Manchester loses big to Bluffton

Bluffton used eight Manchester turnovers and piled up 424 yards of offense to cruise to a 49-14 victory in North Manchester. The Spartans lost a pair of fumbles and had six passes intercepted. Latsen Stoudymire scored on a 92-yard kickoff return for Manchester. Manchester (0-3, 0-1 HCAC) will play host to Franklin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

Hockey

Bruin leaves hospital after hit

Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo was released from the hospital after spending the night following a head hit from Washington forward Tom Wilson on Friday.

Iditarod

Changes made

This year's Iditarod will be marked by pandemic precautions, a route change, no spectators, the smallest field of competitors in decades (47), the return of one former champion and the swan song of a fan favorite, all against the backdrop of pressure on the race and sponsors by an animal rights group.

The most noticeable change this year will be no spectators.

Tennis

Federer back

Roger Federer will face the winner of the match between Jeremy Chardy and Dan Evans in the Qatar Open next week in his first competition in more than a year. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who underwent two right knee operations last season, is playing in his first tournament since he reached the semifinals at the Australian Open in February 2020.